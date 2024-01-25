Stalker Taylor Swift arrested at her home for the third time | Backbiting

By our entertainment editors

Jan 25, 2024 at 8:36 AM Update: 35 minutes ago

American police arrested a man for the third time at Taylor Swift’s house on Wednesday. The man had already been arrested twice before because he wanted to break into the house in New York, reports the entertainment website TMZ.

The man had appeared in court just two hours earlier for his previous arrest. He then went again to the singer’s home in New York. The man was also arrested there on Saturday and Monday.

After the singer’s neighbors alerted the police on Wednesday, he was arrested again. The man, who is from Seattle, told police he was about to fly back home. But the officers could not find any evidence of this.

According to a police source, the man is “fixated” on Swift and cannot stay away. “We are doing everything we can to protect Swift.”

The singer was not in New York during the previous arrests, but was seen in the city again on Tuesday. It is not known whether she was home on Wednesday.

