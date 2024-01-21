STAN is negotiating for a commissioner in the European Parliament. He has three names, among them Síkelu

#STAN #negotiating #commissioner #European #Parliament #names #among #Síkelu

“It is still true that the only one who has the opportunity to negotiate the portfolio is the Prime Minister. But because we take it seriously, we discussed with the representatives of the strongest faction in the European Parliament (EPP), we talked to Manfred Weber on the phone,” ex-MP and leader of the candidate for the European Parliament Jan Farský, who is one of the three potential candidates for commissioner, described to News and Rights.

Other candidates considered by the Starosts are former rector Danuše Nerudová and Minister of Industry Josef Síkela. According to the Mayors, the claims of the pirates who want to nominate Marcel Kolaja are irrelevant.

“We are tasked with delivering quality candidates and we will deliver them. That’s our part of the job. We will fulfill the task so that we will be ready after the elections, when it will be ‘quick’,” said Farský. “But we also have more options. The list is not closed,” he added.

It was said without jumpers. So without Kalouska, says TOP 09 Vondra

The governing parties have no idea what agenda the next Czech European Commissioner will get. According to Spolu leader and MEP Alexander Vondra (ODS), it will depend on the new chairman of the commission, who will be elected after the elections.

The Prime Minister also started the negotiations. “If you want to push something, you have to do it discreetly. And this is exactly how we are now dealing with key actors,” Fiala commented on the situation.

At the same time, there are still disputes in the governing coalition over the name of the future candidate. The pirates think that they can also choose the name of the nominee. They also organized an internal party vote in the fall, which was won by the current MEP and candidate leader Marcel Kolaja.

In the meantime, however, his position within the party also weakened when he failed to defend his position in the party leadership in January and MP Klára Kocmanová took his place.

Pirates: We want two candidates

“I consider the nomination of Marcel Kolaja to be a marketing move. That’s what happens in politics sometimes. But it is true that the candidate is chosen by STAN,” commented Farský.

However, Kolaja does not agree with this. “The priority for the government should be the acquisition of a strong portfolio that will be beneficial for the Czech Republic. With this goal in mind, we will continue to negotiate with other parties, and therefore we also propose that the government, following the example of some member countries, propose two candidates for commissioners. This will give him an advantage in negotiations,” he wrote to Právu.

However, even the Spolu coalition does not recognize the pirates’ claim to nominate a candidate for the European Parliament. Vondra says that according to the agreement in the government, he will indeed nominate the candidate of the STAN movement, but he did not receive any “blank check” either. “STAN can propose its candidate, but it is not automatic that the government will approve him,” pointed out Vondra.

The government is pursuing a “powerful” agenda. According to Farský, however, it is often the case that the strength of the portfolio depends on the strength of the individual candidate. “For example, Commissioner Jourová’s portfolio (EU values ​​and transparency) was considered weaker, but what she is doing in the digital world is strong stuff. So it’s about personality. And we, the Mayors, are ready to provide strong personalities who will not be lost in Europe,” he told Novinkám a Práv.

Elections to the European Parliament take place from June 6 to 9, 2024. Czechs elect 21 MPs out of a total of 705. The Parliament then elects the President of the European Commission, appoints Commissioners and supervises their work.

Together, but without each other. The parties of the coalition started their campaigns for the European elections