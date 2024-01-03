Star Wars Outlaws promises a deeply immersive world » Vortex

#Star #Wars #Outlaws #promises #deeply #immersive #world #Vortex

Massive Entertainment’s next adventure from a galaxy far, far away in the form of Star Wars Outlaws was officially unveiled in June during the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 and then further explored during Ubisoft Forward 2023. We know it will be the first Star Wars game set in an open world, taking place between episodes V and VI and the heroine is Kay Vess with a pet and companion named Nix. In addition to the gameplay, the developers also provided a lot of other information, and later they also addressed the planets and the open world. Narrative Director Navid Khavari returned to this in an interview with Kotaku magazine, who also shared details about the use of setting.

Star Wars Outlaws will leave aside the Jedi, the Sith and the Force, or the conflict between the Empire and the Rebels, but will focus on the underworld and criminal activity across the galaxy, which is something we don’t often get in other media. In Outlaws, the fate of the galaxy is completely irrelevant, as together with Kay we will move between outlaws and scum who have completely different concerns. Khavari described this angle as exciting when they can tell a slightly different story and see it through the eyes of someone who has no idea about the Force or Star Wars. Kay is described as a character who simply tries to get by by stealing, outsmarting or cheating people. The goal and desire of the developers is for players to understand what it’s like to get into such an underworld. The setting between the episodes of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi is ideal due to the fact that it is the “dirtiest period” full of disorder, as the developers agreed with Lucasfilm. The underworld and outlaws then manage to gain power outside of the Empire’s watch, thus prospering.

According to Khavari, the open world of Star Wars is meant to be deeply immersive, something Kay hasn’t had the chance to see and experience so far, so she’ll be exploring some things with the player. In the same way, Khavari hopes that players will find a piece of themselves in Kay. In addition to the already mentioned Vix, Kay and the players will also be accompanied by the chatty commando droid ND-5. The gameplay could be divided according to the content into three parts. The first are busy and bustling cities with canteens, where it will be possible to meet criminal syndicates, but also corrupt imperials. Secondly, it will be an open world with all the vast locations and environments tempting to explore on foot or on a speeder. And the last one is the universe, which should also offer a large portion of freedom so that the game really offers a real experience. For most outlaws, having a ship to be their home is absolutely essential, which of course is true for Kay as well. The ship – Kaya’s is called The Trailblazer – is therefore a great emphasis, so we will not have to limit ourselves and will be able to fly between planets, while the developers want to treat players to “intergalactic tourism”.

Exploring the world can reward players just as much as accepting jobs, so it’s worth going off the beaten track every once in a while. However, the integration with the underworld and criminal elements is crucial here and has an effect on the reputation and development of the game and its story. Communicating with individual syndicates and completing tasks will affect the orders placed and will shape Kay’s image in this criminal world. We already know that we will also meet the legendary Jabba the Hutt in the game, but it remains up to the players how this meeting will turn out, and it can be ugly. Or we can also try to turn the syndicates against each other. In any case, Khavari promises that Jabba will not be the only familiar face that we will be able to meet in the game, unsurprisingly there will also be a number of references to other works from the Star Wars world. After all, it is enough to remind you that we will also look at the well-known planet Tatooine, which will complement Avik, Kimiji, but also the brand new moon Toshara, which was introduced earlier.

Overall, Star Wars Outlaws could please those players who still rightly mourn the canceled Star Wars 1313, but also those who simply believe in Massive Entertainment and rely on their experience from The Division. And, of course, those who are attracted to a rougher and dirtier experience from a galaxy far, far away. So perhaps we are really waiting for the promised immersive world and an interesting gaming experience.

Star Wars Outlaws should be released later this year on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series.