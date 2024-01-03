Star Wars Outlaws will be released in late 2024

#Star #Wars #Outlaws #released #late

Star Wars Outlaws will likely be released in late 2024. At least that is evident from a blog post from Disney Parks with the most important novelties to look forward to in the coming year.

The blog post originally stated that Ubisoft’s new open world game will be released ‘at the end of 2024’, while previously only a release date in the course of 2024 had been communicated. Disney has now adjusted text in the blog post, but the original text has already been shared extensively on social media.

The blog post also states that in the game you ‘explore both iconic and new planets as Kay Vess and her companion Nix’.

It is not the only major release of the year for Ubisoft. Pirate game Skull and Bones will also be released on February 16 after years of development and delayed releases.