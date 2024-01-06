Starbucks in trouble, the accusations are serious: here’s how it would have harmed consumers

#Starbucks #trouble #accusations #heres #harmed #consumers

The well-known multinational is in the crosshairs of serious accusations from consumers. Here’s what’s happening at Starbucks.

The most famous coffee chain in the world is going through a stormy moment from a credibility point of view. Starbucks currently has over 27,000 stores and is known for its coffee, desserts andaesthetic of its iconic mugs to take anywhere and buy at any time of the day. Founded in Seattle in 1971, Starbucks was born from the business idea of ​​two teachers and a writer. Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, fascinated by the roasting of coffee beans, decide to embark on the business and entrust their fortune to the name of the first Quaker mate of Moby Dick.

Initially it was born as a roastery, selling excellent quality roasted coffee beans to the public. In 1987 the three owners decided to sell the chain to former manager Howard Schultz, who exported the idea outside the confines of Seattle and transformed it into a global project. After the opening of many locations in various places around the world, Starbucks announces the launch of its first store in Milan in 2017.

Following the creation of the chain of coffeehouse, manager Schultz manages to spread the coffee culture to the rest of the United States and creates a new way of tasting and experiencing it thanks to take away, personalizing the experience of each consumer. Today Starbucks represents an empire and a point of reference in those countries where the coffee tradition is a recent acquisition. Not just coffee, Starbucks has become a popular place to meet and study for many young people.

Starbucks in trouble: what happens at the top of the multinational

The coffee giant is back in court due to alleged misleading behavior towards consumers. According to what was brought to the attention of the authorities, the Starbucks app would prevent its customers from using the credit on their loyalty card when the latter was lower than the lowest price on the menu.

It would therefore be an obligation towards consumers, a continually top up your cardin order to avoid losing the balance already accumulated.

The complaint came from a consumer protection group, reached the Washington attorney general in December. In addition to the reasoning behind the complaint, the Starbucks app would not allow customers to combine remaining funds with other methods, nor to use them as tips for store employees. Based on what has been advanced in the courtrooms, this would be deceptive behavior on the part of the coffee giant towards its customers.