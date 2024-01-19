Starfield is getting a huge update with over 100 hundred fixes

#Starfield #huge #update #fixes

Last week it was announced that Starfield would be getting a massive update with over a hundred bug fixes and adjustments on Wednesday this week. Sadly, that target was missed, but only by one day and the massive update is now available in Steam Beta, coming to other platforms (regular Steam, Windows and Xbox) in the next two weeks.

Most of these changes are actually quality of life improvements, but also things like bug fixes “which could cause an asteroid to follow a ship in space.” Bethesda also writes that ” We will continue to have a steady stream of updates every six weeks or so, so if you don’t see your issue addressed below, don’t lose faith”.

Go here to read what has been changed, adjusted or added. We can also recommend that you check out our review if you want to know more about Starfield.