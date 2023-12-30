Starfield reminded me how fun games can be

#Starfield #reminded #fun #games

In this section, Gamer.nl editors talk about the game that impressed them most over the past year. Today: Lars with Starfield.

Let me start with a small confession: on average, I find games less and less fun. Perhaps I have reached the ‘everything was better in the past’ age, but I feel like there is more and more involved and you get less and less in return. Ever since the start of the current generation, I have been eagerly looking forward to a game that really pushes boundaries, only to be disappointed in one way or another. And then there was Starfield.

Now I can already hear some of you grumbling: “Well, Starfield, was that so revolutionary then, with that 30fps?” No, and that is exactly why Starfield is my favorite of 2023. Starfield reminded me what is really important in a game. Games don’t have to be ‘measurably’ good to be great. The resolution or frame rate itself says as much as the number of GB on your hard drive: nothing at all. After all, no matter how cliché it may sound, games are experiences. And what a wonderful experience Starfield is!

In love with NASA punk

From the moment I first took off on my ship and landed in New Atlantis, I was in love. This was mainly due to the worldbuilding. I’m already charmed by Bethesda’s game worlds, but Fallout and The Elder Scrolls carry years of history with them. Starfield is a blank slate, and yet Todd Howard and his colleagues manage to create a world that is just as detailed, just as familiar, and just as stimulating to the imagination.

Of course, there are all kinds of quest lines, factions and decades of fictional history that are thrown at you to draw you further into this new world, but I immediately fell in love with the graphic style of the game. ‘NASA punk’, as Bethesda so aptly describes it. From the polycarbonate of your helmet, to the countless buttons in your cockpit, and the slightly bluish color palette; Starfield knows exactly how to capture the atmosphere of space travel in the 60s and 70s. Delicious! If I could, I would decorate my entire house in that style.

A Halo Wars 2 developer once told me that they deliberately recorded sounds from old tanks and vehicles, because modern tanks sounded too much like spaceships. For a game like Halo, I thought that was quite ironic, but I understand what he meant. SpaceX now shoots astronauts into space dressed in a kind of clinical white tracksuits. Yuri Gagarin and Neil Armstrong explored space in bulky suits where you can almost see the aluminum foil between the tubes. Perhaps less modern, but it exudes much more adventure, pioneering and discovery. A great style choice for a game like this.

Wonderfully stupid logic

Starfield is certainly not perfect, and I understand the criticism the game receives. Graphically, the game may not reach the level you expect from a AAA exclusive in 2023, there are all kinds of loading screens, and the gameplay can be repetitive. But despite, or perhaps because of, its flaws, Starfield strikes just the right chord for me. For example, I love that stupid logic in Bethesda games. For example, I was able to steal a very expensive bottle of whiskey just by crouching behind a houseplant and thus breaking the direct line of sight with characters.

When you read it like that, it seems like embarrassingly bad game design, but that kind of nonsense also makes games fun. It makes games gamey. Again, games are experiences. It is important to me that my contribution as a player goes beyond just the buttons I press. Such a situation with the whiskey bottle invites you to experiment with what is and is not possible, and to discover what the limits of programmed logic are.

Furthermore, situations like this put Starfield on the right side of the uncanney valley. Starfield does not veer towards extreme realism, but is crazy, weird and downright stupid enough that I accept almost everything in this world. I just spent an hour building a new spaceship, fighting space pirates, and stealing trade secrets for a evil megacorp. Then I am also willing to accept that I am invisible behind a houseplant, because that is really not the strangest thing I have experienced in that period of time.

“The earth was blue and there was no god”

And then of course Starfield has a completely different face. Much has been said and written about the hundreds of often empty and barren celestial bodies in the game. I have visited many, each more desiccated than the last. Still, I remained curious about certain celestial bodies. For example, because they may or may not be located in the Goldilock zone of a star, they are the only ones orbiting an extinct star, or because they are the only moon in an entire solar system with organic life. Then I immediately wonder: what is there? What makes that planet or moon different from the rest?

Although I stopped exploring planets at some point, I still wouldn’t have wanted to miss that part of Starfield. After all, astronauts often mention how insignificant they felt in space. As someone whose name is unfortunately not Wubbo Ockels or Andre Kuipers, but who can stare at a full moon at night while dreaming, I hope that Starfield will be able to imitate that same loneliness with its inhospitable planets. Even if it’s just a tiny bit.

My experience

That ‘boring’ side of Starfield is also an essential part of my total experience. After all, those barren planets, together with the colorful Neon, the pirate base designed down to the smallest detail, your own spaceship, and that very expensive bottle of whiskey on Mars with a houseplant next to it, form a universe. A universe where I finally get out of it what I put into it.