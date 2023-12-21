Starfield Space Explorers played an average of 40 hours

#Starfield #Space #Explorers #played #average #hours

Less than three weeks ago, we reported that Starfield had reached 12 million digital space explorers since launch. Fast forward to today, and Bethesda is now revealing one “End of the Year Update”, that another million astronauts have begun their adventure, bringing the total to over 13 million.

They’ve also shared some interesting data about all of our travels between the stars in a new infographic that reveals that Starfield players have an average play time of 40 hours, which is quite a lot (although most of us in the office have more, sort of, a lot have more). We also learn that the most dangerous life form is Ashta, that players appreciate the power of Sense Star Stuff, and that we really love eating Battlemeal Multipacks.

Check it all out in the image below.

Bethesda also writes that they “Aim for updates approximately every six weeks starting in February. These updates will include everything from quality-of-life improvements to content and feature updates.”

Finally, we learn that “The team is hard at work developing Shattered Space, our first major expansion coming next year. You’ll have new story content, new locations, new gear and much more.”