Starfield’s biggest update to date has arrived, improving hundreds of things

Starfield was in dire need of this update, which fixed more than a hundred different issues.

Daniel Bódi

19.01.2024 – I would say that Starfield has a long way to go, but in truth, almost nothing has changed in the game since its release last September. Although I prefer to strengthen the camp of those who had a lot of fun with Bethesda’s completely new IP, I’m a retrospect type anyway, so I easily slipped past the solutions dating back to 10 years ago. Regardless, it cannot be denied that Starfield is bleeding from so many wounds, which if we were able to heal, it could even become as classic as Skyrim.

But as I said, only tiny patches have arrived since September, and despite Bethesda’s promise and the gigantic scar on Starfield’s hull, an update bringing really significant changes hasn’t come, even though dozens of players are sniffing the dark space (currently 9300 people play it on Steam , which also has more interest in Fallout 4, The Witcher 3, and even Skyrim – via SteamDB).

Then time passed and time passed, and with it the space adventure that deserves a much better fate became more and more inevitable, so the developers made another promise: this year they will focus all their efforts on improving Starfield, i.e. every six weeks they will release a major, truly significant patch, the and the whole thing is crowned with the first (and hopefully not the last) story supplement, Shattered Space. But in theory, the official modder tool will also come, which will be good for us because it will also work with Xbox, i.e. we can freely download the various community additions on the console as well.

The first forerunner of this journey is the easy-to-remember pin code update 1.9.47.0, which is supposed to improve more than a hundred things. Among them, there are plenty of ones that beautify the visuals, maybe fix some serious graphics bug, but also polish a lot of gameplay problems and fix problematic missions, but even the supported PC aspect ratios 32:9, 21:9, and 16 were managed: Increase by 10. At the same time, basic but problematic mechanics and functions, or the loading times/amounts themselves, have not changed, but according to Bethesda, listening to the criticisms, insights and feedback of the players, they are preparing with such as well.

You can find the full patch list on Bethesda’s official site – HERE.

