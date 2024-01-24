Stars are being born in this painting-like nebula

Thanks to JWST’s sharp infrared ‘eye’, it can see through some of the gas and dust that make up star-forming clouds, giving us new insight into some incredible formations where stars form – and in beautiful pictures.

The latest image of N79 was taken with the space telescope’s Mid-InfraRed Instrument (MIRI), reports Universe Today. N79 is located in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), one of the largest and closest satellite galaxies to our own, the Milky Way. N79 is about 1,630 light-years across, but this image only focuses on a small part, the southern part of N79.

The mid-infrared view provided by MIRI allows us to see deep into the nebula, highlighting the glowing, moving gas deep within the cloud. This would be invisible with a telescope that only sees light visible to the human eye.

And it’s not just shrouded gas and dust. The nebula contains both stars and proto-stars, including one object bright enough to produce the characteristic pattern of diffraction spikes.

And this is due to the way the secondary mirror is located in the telescope. The mirror is held by three supports, and as the light moves around them, the light is refracted. Each support creates two spikes 90 degrees apart. This means six spines, with two extra spines present, positioned almost vertically. There is another property that creates spikes, and that is the hexagonal mirrors of the system. This also creates six spikes, but everything is aligned so that four spikes overlap in the images, so only eight are visible.

N79 is similar to the Tarantula Nebula or 30 Doradus, also in the Large Magellanic Cloud. Both nebulae are producing stars at a rate not seen in our galaxy for billions of years, with N79 doing so twice as efficiently as 30 Doradus.

Understanding star formation in the Large Magellanic Cloud can help us understand similar processes in the distant universe. The cloud has a more rudimentary composition and is more active than the Milky Way, making it a good analogue of the galaxies of the distant past.

