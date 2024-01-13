Stars show off their nipples on the red carpet

#Stars #show #nipples #red #carpet

A new trend is taking hold in the world of stars: actresses, singers and models appear more and more boldly at fashion shows, award galas and other red carpet events, often showing their bare nipples in transparent or perforated dresses. Check out their nude photos too!

Rita prays

Recently, the singer wears less and less clothes, she has even given a concert in a transparent top – but she doesn’t overdress for parties or fashion shows, for example, she appeared like this at the presentation of the luxury brand Alaïa last summer:

Rita Ora at the presentation of the luxury brand Alaïa Source: Instagram/Rita Ora

Nude photos of Rita Ora have already been taken, in which she is not even covered by so many clothes: you can find a few of them here, one of the shots is below.

Rita Ora in panties Source: Rita Ora

Florence Pugh

Oscar nominee Florence Pugh chose a nipple-baring dress for this year’s Golden Globes, but she also appeared in a bold outfit at the Oppenheimer premiere. By the way, we could see her completely naked in the film, and it was no coincidence that she was on the top 10 list of Mr. Skin, which ranked the sexiest nude scenes in movies and TV in 2023.

Lourdes Leon

Madonna’s 27-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon, known as a model and singer, appeared in a mesh dress made of a few threads at the 2023 New York Fashion Week at the Victoria’s Secret event, viewers could also see her nipples. Of course, this wasn’t the first time she was photographed naked either, in addition to her video clips, she often appears on Instagram without clothes.

Doja Cat

The often scandalous singer recently took part in her own Christmas party bare-breasted, but previously she didn’t wear too many clothes at the MTV VMAs.

Doja Cat at the 2023 MTV VMAs Source: Getty Images via AFP/2023 Getty Images/Jason Kempin

Emily Ratajkowski

The world-famous model also showed off her breasts at the MTV VMAs gala, leaving little to the imagination in her transparent top. Previously, we saw a lot of her naked, even her pregnancy was mostly documented in this way on Instagram.

Zoë Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter already appeared at the 2021 Met Gala in a very daring dress, with so much strength she could have gone naked, or at least in panties. By the way, the actress has already stripped in several films and series, including Kimi and High Fidelity, for those who are curious about her body.

