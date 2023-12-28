Stars Who Greet – Kompasiana.com

#Stars #Greet #Kompasiana.com

In the quiet night, the stars speak,

Greet with a loving light.

Their luster is the love language of the sky,

The stars, messengers coming from afar.

In the vast sky, the stars shine,

Greet with grace, like a small smile.

They became friends in the solitude of the night,

The star that greets, drives away loneliness with warmth.

Each star is a spoken message,

Greets open hearts in the dark.

They bring stories from far away places,

Stars that greet, whisper the secrets of the universe.

The stars are like markers of time,

Say hello as dusk turns into night.

They are guides in the dark,

Greeting stars, guidance on life’s journey.

In the silence of the night, we listen to stories,

Stars that greet, teach us about eternity.

They are faithful companions in the lonely night,

Greeting stars, celebrating the eternal beauty of the sky.