Start list for the second men’s downhill in Wengen

#Start #list #mens #downhill #Wengen

On Saturday (from 12:30 p.m. in the LIVE ticker) the men’s second downhill run in Wengen is on the program – this time in full length.

The shortened downhill run on Thursday brought a real Swiss ski festival with Marco Odermatt’s first downhill victory in the World Cup. The Austrians, however, were disappointing, Otmar Striedinger was eighth as the best ÖSV athlete.

On Saturday, Ski Austria will only send a skeleton group of four runners into the race >>>

Otmar Striedinger will be the first Austrian to start the race with number four. Top favorite Marco Odermatt will try to repeat his Lauberhorn triumph with number eight.

Last ÖSV runner with number 27

Immediately after him comes Super-G winner Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA/9), Odermatt’s toughest competitor. Dominik Paris (ITA/10) and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR/11) leave the starting gate right behind them.

All downhill winners in Wengen>>>

The only Austrian in the top group is Vincent Kriechmayr (14). The remaining ÖSV runners at the start are Stefan Babinsky (21) and Daniel Danklmaier (27).

Also Read:  Arsenal missed a chance to top the Premier League standings, the Hammers rejoiced at the Emirates - Football World - England

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

World: Donald Tusk: I want to restore the rule of law
World: Donald Tusk: I want to restore the rule of law
Posted on
CTT installs a subsidiary that will manage Worten’s contact center in the former Expo headquarters
CTT installs a subsidiary that will manage Worten’s contact center in the former Expo headquarters
Posted on
Youp van ‘t Hek plays an extra show for a friend with ALS
Youp van ‘t Hek plays an extra show for a friend with ALS
Posted on
Foreign Ministry confirms death of Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine
Foreign Ministry confirms death of Chilean journalist Gonzalo Lira in Ukraine
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News