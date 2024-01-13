Start list for the second men’s downhill in Wengen

#Start #list #mens #downhill #Wengen

On Saturday (from 12:30 p.m. in the LIVE ticker) the men’s second downhill run in Wengen is on the program – this time in full length.

The shortened downhill run on Thursday brought a real Swiss ski festival with Marco Odermatt’s first downhill victory in the World Cup. The Austrians, however, were disappointing, Otmar Striedinger was eighth as the best ÖSV athlete.

Otmar Striedinger will be the first Austrian to start the race with number four. Top favorite Marco Odermatt will try to repeat his Lauberhorn triumph with number eight.

Last ÖSV runner with number 27

Immediately after him comes Super-G winner Cyprien Sarrazin (FRA/9), Odermatt’s toughest competitor. Dominik Paris (ITA/10) and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (NOR/11) leave the starting gate right behind them.

The only Austrian in the top group is Vincent Kriechmayr (14). The remaining ÖSV runners at the start are Stefan Babinsky (21) and Daniel Danklmaier (27).

