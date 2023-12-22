Start this now and get fit for summer! Recipe that makes you lose 5 kilos in 15 days: It works your metabolism like a bee

#Start #fit #summer #Recipe #lose #kilos #days #works #metabolism #bee

Get fit for summer now thanks to this cure! Details of the recipe that makes you lose 5 kilos in 15 days have been revealed! Fat burning has never been easier! It activates the metabolism in such a way that…

For those who want to enter the summer with a fit body, an effective recipe has emerged that will help you lose 5 kilos in 15 days! This cure contains a mixture of green tea, lemon and soda, and with its low calorie content, it can be an ideal drink for those on a diet. It also attracts attention with its ability to accelerate metabolism and support fat burning.

CURE RECIPE THAT WILL HELP YOU LOSE 5 KILES IN 15 DAYS

Here is the detailed recipe of this effortless and delicious cure:

Materials:

2 green tea bags

1 lemon

1 bottle of soda

Preparation:

Add 2 green tea bags to a glass of boiling water and wait for it to brew. Remove the bags and let the tea cool.

Add the required amount of lemon juice to the cooled tea.

Leave the mixture in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.

Then add 1 bottle of soda and mix the mixture well.

It is recommended to consume this prepared cure regularly on an empty stomach every day. Using this cure for 15 days helps accelerate your metabolism and contribute to the weight loss process.