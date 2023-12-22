Start this now and get fit for summer! Recipe that makes you lose 5 kilos in 15 days: It works your metabolism like a bee

Get fit for summer now thanks to this cure! Details of the recipe that makes you lose 5 kilos in 15 days have been revealed! Fat burning has never been easier! It activates the metabolism in such a way that…

For those who want to enter the summer with a fit body, an effective recipe has emerged that will help you lose 5 kilos in 15 days! This cure contains a mixture of green tea, lemon and soda, and with its low calorie content, it can be an ideal drink for those on a diet. It also attracts attention with its ability to accelerate metabolism and support fat burning.

CURE RECIPE THAT WILL HELP YOU LOSE 5 KILES IN 15 DAYS

Here is the detailed recipe of this effortless and delicious cure:

Materials:

  • 2 green tea bags
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 bottle of soda

Preparation:

  • Add 2 green tea bags to a glass of boiling water and wait for it to brew. Remove the bags and let the tea cool.
  • Add the required amount of lemon juice to the cooled tea.
  • Leave the mixture in the refrigerator for 10-15 minutes.
  • Then add 1 bottle of soda and mix the mixture well.

    • It is recommended to consume this prepared cure regularly on an empty stomach every day. Using this cure for 15 days helps accelerate your metabolism and contribute to the weight loss process.

