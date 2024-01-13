“Starting from 70,000.” Prices of cars for the disabled in pictures 2024 and conditions for obtaining them according to the Social Solidarity Statement

#Starting #Prices #cars #disabled #pictures #conditions #obtaining #Social #Solidarity #Statement

Many citizens with special needs began searching for prices for disabled cars with pictures for the new year 2024, as it is considered one of the most important advantages granted to them by the integrated services card, which is obtained through the Ministry of Social Solidarity in order to work on living a decent life through it. .

Prices of cars for the disabled with pictures

Through repeated search by many citizens for a list of prices for cars for the disabled with pictures, the Ministry of Social Solidarity announced that it is scheduled to vary in the new year, depending on the time those eligible for the integrated services card receive it, in addition to the type of car and timing of purchase, and noted The Ministry states that the prices of cars for people with disabilities in 2024 are scheduled to differ from the previous year, as the prices of cars for people of determination start at 70,000, 100,000, and 150,000, which are exempt from customs and fees.

Conditions for obtaining cars for the disabled

The Ministry of Social Solidarity also announced the conditions for obtaining cars for the disabled in 2024, which require the person who wants to obtain the car to be present with special needs in all Egyptian governorates, which are as follows: