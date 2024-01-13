“Starting from 70,000.” Prices of cars for the disabled in pictures 2024 and conditions for obtaining them according to the Social Solidarity Statement

#Starting #Prices #cars #disabled #pictures #conditions #obtaining #Social #Solidarity #Statement

Many citizens with special needs began searching for prices for disabled cars with pictures for the new year 2024, as it is considered one of the most important advantages granted to them by the integrated services card, which is obtained through the Ministry of Social Solidarity in order to work on living a decent life through it. .

Prices of cars for the disabled with pictures

Through repeated search by many citizens for a list of prices for cars for the disabled with pictures, the Ministry of Social Solidarity announced that it is scheduled to vary in the new year, depending on the time those eligible for the integrated services card receive it, in addition to the type of car and timing of purchase, and noted The Ministry states that the prices of cars for people with disabilities in 2024 are scheduled to differ from the previous year, as the prices of cars for people of determination start at 70,000, 100,000, and 150,000, which are exempt from customs and fees.

Conditions for obtaining cars for the disabled

The Ministry of Social Solidarity also announced the conditions for obtaining cars for the disabled in 2024, which require the person who wants to obtain the car to be present with special needs in all Egyptian governorates, which are as follows:

  • It is not necessary to reserve cars for those who have previously obtained medically equipped cars, but it is permissible after 5 years from the date of the customs release of the car.
  • The applicant must also be a holder of an integrated services card
  • The vehicle’s equipment must be in accordance with the medical report prepared by the commission.
  • The car must also be registered in the name of the person with a disability.
  • Applying for cars is done by visiting the official website of the Ministry of Health and Population.
  • Choose the type of disability
  • You must choose a place for the medical examination.
Also Read:  Children are not allowed to sing classics

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Wants to fire scientists – praises Iran and the Taliban
Wants to fire scientists – praises Iran and the Taliban
Posted on
Youp van ‘t Hek can be silenced: comedian with tears in his eyes after Renze Klamer’s announcement | Domestic
Youp van ‘t Hek can be silenced: comedian with tears in his eyes after Renze Klamer’s announcement | Domestic
Posted on
Cristiano Ronaldo’s niece makes her fashion debut and Elma Aveiro doesn’t hide her pride: “This is mine”
Cristiano Ronaldo’s niece makes her fashion debut and Elma Aveiro doesn’t hide her pride: “This is mine”
Posted on
This is the place you should live to improve your mental and physical health, according to a study
This is the place you should live to improve your mental and physical health, according to a study
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News