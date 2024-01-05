Starting from January, the facility of up to 1,500 lei/month granted to employees with children becomes operational / What are the conditions

#Starting #January #facility #leimonth #granted #employees #children #operational #conditions

By Law no. 239/06.11.2020 for the amendment and completion of the Fiscal Code, new provisions regarding early education were introduced that changed the fiscal rules applicable to expenses regarding early education.

Cornel Grama – fiscal consultant

– expenses related to the proper functioning of some units under the administration of taxpayers, such as: nurseries and kindergartens were eliminated from the category of social expenses;

– expenses related to the operation of nurseries and kindergartens, as well as settlements related to early education expenses for employees’ children, were considered non-deductible expenses when calculating the fiscal result;

– at the same time, the reduction of these early education expenses from the due profit tax was regulated, but not more than the amount of 1,500 lei/month for each child.

Through subsequent normative acts, these provisions were suspended, between April 1, 2021 and December 31, 2023 inclusive.

Through GEO 115/2023, a series of fiscal facilities related to these expenses regarding early education were introduced.

Within the corporate income tax

The fiscal regime of spending on nurseries, kindergartens and early education

The expenses related to the operation of nurseries and kindergartens, as well as the settlements related to the expenses related to early education for the employees’ children, were included within the provisions applicable to social expenses.

The social expenses are limited to a quota of up to 5%, applied to the value of the expenses with the salaries of the employer’s (company’s) personnel.

At the same time, the amounts paid by the taxpayer for the placement of employees’ children in early education units, according to the legislation in force, are limited to the amount of 1,500 lei/month for each child.

In other words, the company’s early education expenses are deductible when calculating the profit tax within the limit of 5% of the company’s salary expenses, but no more than 1,500 lei/month for each child.

Within the Income Tax and mandatory social contributions

It was included starting from the income of January 2024 in the non-taxable monthly ceiling and which is not included in the calculation base of the mandatory social contributions, of no more than 33% of the basic salary corresponding to the job held, or of the monthly salary/monthly salary of the following income/benefits:

– the sums borne by the employer for the placement of the children of its own employees in early education units, according to the law, within the limit established by it, but not more than 1,500 lei/month for each child.

Therefore, for these amounts borne/granted by the employer within the above limit, no payroll tax, CAS or CASS will be calculated.

In the case of amounts paid directly by the employee, they are granted by the employer, within the same ceiling, based on the supporting documents presented by the employee.

In the case of the amounts granted to own employees for the placement of their children in early education units, the following clarifications are provided:

– the sums paid directly by the employee for the placement of children in early education units, are settled by the employer based on the supporting documents presented by the employee, within the limit of the same ceiling of no more than 1,500 lei/month for each child.

The sums borne/granted by the employer for the placement of the children of its own employees in early education units, according to the law, are considered income related to the months corresponding to those for which the payment was made, based on the supporting documents.

The amount is granted to a single parent, to a single employer, by presenting a self-responsible declaration from the parent. In the situation where he works for several employers, the employee has the obligation to declare that he does not benefit from such payments from another employer.

By parent, in the sense of the law, is meant: the natural parent, according to Law no. 287/2009 on the Civil Code, republished, with subsequent amendments, the adopter, the person who has the child/children in trust for adoption, the person who has the child in foster care or under guardianship, the person appointed according to art. 104 para. (2) from Law no. 272/2004 on the protection and promotion of children’s rights, republished, with subsequent amendments and additions.

Let’s take an example

Employee with a gross employment salary of 5,000 lei. He has two children, one of whom is in daycare.

The non-taxable monthly ceiling for facilities 33% x 5,000 = 1,650 lei. We note that the amount of 1,500 lei falls within the ceiling of 33% and there are still 150 lei left for other facilities provided for in the Fiscal Code at art 76 paragraph 4^1.

The employer can grant this employee up to 1,500 lei each month for the child at daycare/kindergarten as follows:

1- The employer pays directly to the nursery school – up to 1,500 lei/month.

2- The employee pays the nursery/kindergarten up to 1,500 lei/month and the employer settles this amount on the basis of the supporting documents presented by the employee.