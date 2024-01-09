Starting to go bankrupt, America urges Israel to stop bombardment of Gaza

#Starting #bankrupt #America #urges #Israel #stop #bombardment #Gaza

Tuesday, January 9 2024 – 08:57 WIB

VIVA – A United States (US) official revealed that his party had urged Israel to stop military aggression in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

The American official, whose identity was kept secret, stated that the request to end Israeli military attacks was made directly by the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

As is known, Blinken made an international trip to several Middle Eastern countries including Israel, Monday 8 January 2024.

According to the report cited VIVA Military from Al Jazeera Blinken conveyed this insistence in a meeting with the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. Blinken also demanded precision from the Zionist army in the attack on Gaza.

VIVA Military: Anthony Blinken and Benjamin Netanyahu

Blinken made this request for the reason of reducing the number of victims, which mostly fell from Gaza civilians.

Surprisingly, America only urged Israel when the number of civilian casualties in Gaza had reached more than 22,000 people.

Blinken himself began a series of visits on January 4 2024, to discuss resolving conflicts in the Middle East.

The United States Democratic Party politician visited a number of Middle Eastern countries, starting with Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

VIVA Military: Israeli military tank battalions enter Gaza, Palestine

America’s attitude seems to have changed, from initially supporting the Israeli army’s aggression in Gaza which has been going on since October 7 2023.

US Minister of Defense, General (Ret.) Lloyd Austin even announced the formation of a maritime defense alliance, to stop the Houthi militia from blockading the Red Sea.

The Jordanian militia attacked American warships and hijacked commercial ships passing through these waters as a form of solidarity with the Palestinian Hamas struggle.

A number of parties believe that America is experiencing a financial crisis, after pouring large amounts of funds into Israel, US$14.3 billion (Rp. 221.8 trillion).

VIVA Military: Israeli troops attack Bethlehem, Palestine

Meanwhile, the US has also thrown away money to support Ukraine in its war against Russia.

Since the Russo-Ukrainian War broke out, America has sent aid worth more than US$75 billion, or the equivalent of IDR 1,163.8 trillion, according to quoted data VIVA Military from The Wall Street Journal.