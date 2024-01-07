Startling! The discovery of a mysterious 800 year old child’s grave in Alor, NTT

#Startling #discovery #mysterious #year #childs #grave #Alor #NTT

FLORES JOURNAL | SCIENCE – A surprising archaeological discovery occurred on Alor Island, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT), Indonesia.

An archaeologist from the Australian National University has discovered a mysterious, 800-year-old child’s grave in Makpan Cave on Alor Island.

These findings provide new insights into burial practices in the early mid-Holocene.

Also read: Girls from the interior of Indonesia: The Baduy tribe is famous for its beautiful women, what are their habits like?

The child’s grave is the only one discovered from the early mid-Holocene, enriching our knowledge about life and burial practices at that time.

This discovery is very rare and provides valuable clues about human life in the past.

This child’s burial site has revealed secrets from 8,000 years ago. The grave is thought to belong to a small child who was buried in a special way.

Also Read: Mount Krakatoa: An Amazing and Terrifying Geological Wonder

This discovery provides further understanding of human life and culture at that time.

Quoted Flores Journal from the El Asamau YouTube account, Sunday, (7/1/2024) The Alor tribe itself is one of the tribes that lives on Alor Island. They live a secluded life and maintain their traditions and customs from generation to generation.

These findings also provide a deeper understanding of the history and culture of the Alor tribe.

This discovery has attracted the attention of the archaeological and scientific world. Archaeologists hope that this discovery can provide broader insight into human life in the past and enrich our knowledge of Indonesian history.