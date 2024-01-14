State budget 2024. Will there be no money for 800 plus and pensions? Tusk is introducing changes

#State #budget #money #pensions #Tusk #introducing

The authorities analyze the state of state finances before adopting the budget for the next year. The expected deficit exceeding PLN 200 billion calls into question the implementation of the announced benefits for citizens.

State budget 2024

State budget to be amended. The state treasury will be dealt with by the new ministers and Prime Minister Tusk at the first government meeting on Tuesday. Work on the budget bill must proceed quickly because the prime minister must present the draft bill to the president at the end of January. If this is delayed, the prime minister risks ending his rule, because in such a situation the president has the right to call early elections. So the situation is serious. What makes it even more serious is the fact that the hole in the budget may amount to as much as PLN 200 billion. How is this possible? Calculations show that Mateusz Morawiecki left a hole in the state budget of PLN 164 billion. Now it turns out that if Tusk and his ministers wanted to implement their pre-election promises, they would have to increase this deficit to at least PLN 200 billion. Will it be possible? And will there actually be enough money to fulfill election promises? Ministers of Tusk’s government have repeatedly emphasized that what has been given to citizens will not be taken away. Therefore, the key 800 plus benefit will be implemented for sure. But what about the rest? What plan does the new government have for pensions, public sector salaries and the minimum wage? What plans appear in the new state budget for 2024?

Tusk’s promises

Let’s start with salaries. Tusk announced a 20% increase in the budget from January 2024. and education of the order of 30 percent. The former cost approximately PLN 15 billion, while the latter another PLN 15 billion. To this should be added PLN 5 billion for state-paid holidays for micro-entrepreneurs and another PLN 5 billion for the extension of zero VAT on food (this is the result of the PiS government). Tusk also boldly announces the introduction of the so-called “grandmother’s benefit” in 2024, i.e. a PLN 1,500 benefit for mothers returning to work after giving birth to a child. The cost of this benefit is estimated at another PLN 5 billion. It is also worth mentioning the plan to implement a widow’s pension in 2024, which is the flagship electoral idea of ​​the Left. The campaign also highlighted the double indexation of pensions. The proposals for young people also included a 0% housing loan.

It is known that everything will not be included in the budget at once. It will be subject to multiple corrections. Those in power will certainly look for various sources of financing for their ideas. But from the very beginning it is already clear that they have a tough nut to crack.

