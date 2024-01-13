STATE COMPANY – 135 billion BTS for Jirama

A well-oiled financial mechanism. It was agreed between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF, and Jirama that the latter benefits from special Treasury Bonds. The MEF, through the general directorate of the public treasury, provides the details of this agreement. Thus, according to the related details, “the fourth tranche of these donations in the form of a loan in order to make Jirama responsible in its financial actions, amounts to 138.562 billion ariary”.

This cooperation was sealed in the form of a decree called “BTS-JIRAMA 4”. It is specified that these BTS “are vouchers without coupons, dematerialized and non-renewable upon maturity”. They can be assigned as a means of payment of import duties and taxes.

Jirama is working to improve its cash flow, which has been under pressure for years. It clears its creditors’ debts, recovers its unpaid bills, fights against illicit water and electricity connections, to reach, at least, the threshold of financial profitability. A point of balance where it will not make losses without yet making profits. The end of the tunnel so to speak, after the dark days and… the boredom of times.

Eric Ranjalahy

Also Read:  Dutch transporters buried under British avalanche of fines

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe
News: The purchase option clause of Rade Krunic, hired by Fenerbahçe, attracted attention… – Fenerbahçe
Posted on
Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections
Learn to identify the symptoms that differentiate these respiratory infections
Posted on
After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating
After the largest real estate transaction in the Baltic countries in Lithuania – experts’ conclusions: foreign investors are retreating
Posted on
Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes
Tesla, 15 thousand euros for each model: bombshell news, motorists can’t believe their eyes
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News