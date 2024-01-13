STATE COMPANY – 135 billion BTS for Jirama

A well-oiled financial mechanism. It was agreed between the Ministry of Economy and Finance, MEF, and Jirama that the latter benefits from special Treasury Bonds. The MEF, through the general directorate of the public treasury, provides the details of this agreement. Thus, according to the related details, “the fourth tranche of these donations in the form of a loan in order to make Jirama responsible in its financial actions, amounts to 138.562 billion ariary”.

This cooperation was sealed in the form of a decree called “BTS-JIRAMA 4”. It is specified that these BTS “are vouchers without coupons, dematerialized and non-renewable upon maturity”. They can be assigned as a means of payment of import duties and taxes.

Jirama is working to improve its cash flow, which has been under pressure for years. It clears its creditors’ debts, recovers its unpaid bills, fights against illicit water and electricity connections, to reach, at least, the threshold of financial profitability. A point of balance where it will not make losses without yet making profits. The end of the tunnel so to speak, after the dark days and… the boredom of times.

