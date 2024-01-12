STATE COMPANY – Jirama is still looking for a general director

Jirama senior executives at a press briefing yesterday.

While the position of general director of Jirama remains interim, the water sector is planning major projects this year.

The position of general director of Jirama is still interim, a key issue among the projects awaiting the next minister in charge of Energy in the government currently being formed. Indeed, according to information, we will still have to wait before the appointment of a new general director, following the failure of the recruitment procedure launched last year, deemed unsuccessful due to the unsuitability of the profiles of the Malagasy candidates. having applied. The supervisory ministry has negotiated a period of patience to relaunch the search for qualified candidates, despite pressure from donors, notably the World Bank, who have already insisted on the rapid appointment of a new leader.

Furthermore, significant challenges are looming in the water sector this year, according to the deputy general director in charge of water within the company. These include the construction of new production units and drilling stations, the installation of new pipelines, as well as the replacement of obsolete equipment aimed at filling the water deficit in the Capital and its surroundings, reaching up to at 70,000 cubic meters per day.

Expand the network

With this in mind, the Deputy Director General cited as an example the Jirama Water III project, launched in 2019 and is scheduled to be closed this year. With a total investment of 74 million euros, this project aims to increase water production and treatment capacity, as well as storage to around 8,000 cubic meters. The objective is to strengthen and expand the network, directly benefiting two million residents of the Capital and its surrounding areas.

According to our interlocutors, the service providers required to carry out these projects have already been recruited, the work is in progress, and technical assistance measures, support for operational performance, as well as the evaluation of the potential for mobilization of groundwater has already been provided. In addition, donors also demand the guarantee of financial balance within the company, and the application of the commercial strategy of water promotion allowing democratic access to this commodity.

He is careful

