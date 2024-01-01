State Lottery main prize of 30 million euros falls in Woensdrecht | New years eve

Jan 01, 2024 at 12:11 AM Update: an hour ago

The main prize of the New Year’s Eve draw of the State Lottery has fallen on a whole ticket in Woensdrecht. The winner receives 30 million euros tax-free.

The identities of the winners will not be disclosed. The winning ticket number is EF 44384. In total, more than 7.2 million New Year’s Eve tickets have been sold. Never before have so many lottery tickets been sold, reports the Staatsloterij.

All winners of major prizes from the New Year’s Eve draw can soon report to the Staatsloterij office in Rijswijk. There they will receive “advice and guidance with their new wealth”, the lottery reports.

At the previous New Year’s Eve draw, the main prize went to an entire ticket, which was sold in Amersfoort. The year before, the winning ticket came from a store in Doorn, Utrecht, while in 2020 and 2019 the main prize came from two half tickets.

Image: ANP

