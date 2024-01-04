State politics shocked by Modi magic; Thrissur visit becomes history

#State #politics #shocked #Modi #magic #Thrissur #visit #history

Thrissur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Thrissur will become a part of history. It is estimated that Modi’s visit will lead to a major change in Kerala politics as the Lok Sabha elections are around the corner. While BJP and NDA are energized by Modi’s arrival, UDF and LDF are in shock of the Modi magic. The reactions of various leaders yesterday are proof of that.

Modi’s speech enumerating the things done and to be done has influenced the people. People feel that Modi’s assurance is not the empty promise made by ordinary politicians. Modi’s guarantee is becoming the BJP’s election slogan in the state. From 27 state president K. The slogan of the Kerala Padayatra led by Surendran is Modi’s guarantee for a new Kerala.

The Prime Minister’s speech mentioned the achievements of ten years of administration, especially in the field of women empowerment. The Prime Minister also mentioned about BJP’s inclusion of religious minorities. Modi also pointed out that the BJP is in power in all Christian majority states in the country. It is estimated that in Kerala, where religious minorities have a strong vote bank, Modi’s single speech was able to prevent the opposition from spreading anti-BJP by hiding such facts.

The BJP is excited that the Women’s Shakti Sangam was a success beyond expectations. Mahila Morcha activists were not the only women who came to meet Modi. Many women from different walks of life came to the meeting. Students and young women participated in large numbers. All the guests who were announced to arrive at the venue arrived. Shobhana, Vaikam Vijayalakshmi, Minnumani, Beena Kannan, Uma Preman, Sunil Teacher and Padma Shri winner Shoshamma Aip are coming to the BJP stage for the first time. The Mahila Sangam was also a declaration of the organizational capacity of the party. This is the first time that such a large conference is being held exclusively for women in the state.

The BJP and its opponents believe that Modi’s intervention will be decisive in state politics. Modi sharply criticized the Congress-Left fronts. The failings of the state government were exposed. He mentioned the problems faced by pilgrims at Sabarimala. Even shared concerns about Thrissur Pooram. Modi clarified what is the cause of the crises Kerala is facing including development. Leaders of Congress, CPM, Muslim League and CPI came out with statements against Narendra Modi yesterday. Their words show the concern that Kerala, which is the last stronghold, will also be left behind. The statements of these leaders are proof of how much the Congress and Left leadership fear Narendra Modi and his popular support.

The Thrissur conference is considered to be a rallying point for the BJP and NDA for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. This was also Narendra Modi’s first rally in the new year.