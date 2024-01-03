State School Art Festival from tomorrow; The Chief Minister will inaugurate the State School Art Festival from tomorrow at 10 am Malayalam News, Kerala News | Manorama Online

#State #School #Art #Festival #tomorrow #Chief #Minister #inaugurate #State #School #Art #Festival #tomorrow #Malayalam #News #Kerala #News #Manorama #Online

Kollam: The city of Kollam is gearing up for Asia’s biggest youth arts festival. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the State School Arts Festival tomorrow at 10 am, where 14,000 talents will compete in 239 events in high school and higher secondary categories at 24 venues.

Ministers KN Balagopal, J Chinchurani and KB Ganeshkumar will receive the gold cup awarded to the district with the highest number of points at 1:30 pm today at Kulakada on the district border. The ashram will reach the main stage of the Maidan in a procession.

Reception has also been arranged in places like Kottarakkara, Ezhukon and Kundara. The gold cup will reach the main stage at 6:30 pm. The public will then have a chance to watch. Later it will be transferred to the district treasury. The gold cup procession started from Kozhikode yesterday. A procession to announce the Kalatsava festival has also been arranged today

Special counters have been opened at the railway station and KSRTC bus stand to receive the contestants arriving from today. Registration is at UP School in the town nearest to the Collectorate. 31 schools in the city have arranged accommodation for the contestants.

ONV Smriti Minister V. Shivankutty dedicated the main stage of the ashram grounds to the Kalotsavam. The pandal and stage at the main venue are complete. ONV Smriti is spread over 60,000 sq.ft. 10,000 chairs can be arranged.

The procession started with the gold cup

Thodupuzha/Kozhikode: A reception was held in Thodupuzha to carry the gold cup awarded to the overall winners of the 62nd State School Arts Festival in Thodupuzha. The cup journey started at 8:30 yesterday morning from last year’s winners Kozhikode.

The Cup was received under the leadership of District Collector Sheeba George at Voudthanam, bordering Idukki district. Then Thodupuzha APJ Govt. Reached HSS. Then a reception was held.

The procession will reach Kottayam district today.

MLA Radhakrishnan, District Panchayat President KV Bindu and Municipal Chairperson Binsi Sebastian will welcome the gold cup at Baker Memorial Girls Higher Secondary School at 8.15 am.