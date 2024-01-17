STATE SECRETARIATS – Consultations are in full swing

The presidential instruction on the selection of ministers also prevails for that of secretaries of state.

After the presentation of the new ministers, it is now time for the appointment of the Secretaries of State. As indicated by the President of the Republic, nine seats are to be filled.

Assessments and interviews are ongoing. This is information whispered by an informed source, regarding the appointment of the secretaries of state who will join the ranks of the government team presented on Sunday.

The establishment of state secretariats was announced by Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic, himself. In his speech during the presentation of the new government on Sunday in Iavoloha, the tenant of the premises indicated that there will be nine seats for secretaries of state to be filled. “Basically, the objective is for the secretaries of state to be appointed during the next Council of Ministers. However, it is likely that this will take longer than expected,” confides the source.

Like ministers, the secretaries of state to be appointed must also be put under the scanner. Grand oral, written dissertation test, logic test and psychometric evaluations are on the program. There is also the question of the integrity, righteousness and sense of ethics of the applicants. To hear the presidential remarks, Sunday, the expert firm responsible for the pre-selection of aspirants to sit in the government, will draw from the some five hundred Curriculum vitae (CV), received in Ambohitsorohitra, with a view to the formation of the government .

Following the breadcrumbs of the government team presented on Sunday, the technical expertise of the secretaries of state could take precedence over political criteria. Andry Rajoelina, moreover, explained the establishment of these additional departments by a need to lighten the burdens of certain ministerial departments. According to him, “it has been observed that the responsibilities of certain ministries are neglected due to poor coordination of the actions expected by the population (…)”.

To the presidency

According to the presidential explanations, the establishment of state secretariats should “make it possible to accelerate actions and accelerate the implementation of projects” in specific sectors. Furthermore, if he sticks to what he says, the budgetary costs and human resources needs of these additional departments should be well below the needs of the ministries.

“With ten, fifteen or twenty people on its staff, a state secretariat can work. Unlike ministries which require dismemberment and burden the conduct of state affairs,” asserts the tenant of Iavoloha. On Sunday, Andry Rajoelina also gave the guidelines and the mission of the state secretariats, particularly those attached to the Presidency of the Republic.

Of the nine secretaries of state who will be appointed soon, there will obviously be four who will be attached to the Presidency of the Republic. Starting with the State Secretariat to the Presidency responsible for rural and household electrification. As its name indicates, this department will be responsible for carrying out electrification projects in rural areas, with the objective of exceeding the 50% rate of access to electricity.

It will also be up to the aforementioned department to carry out the distribution of solar kits to vulnerable households, as part of the “Hazavana ho anao” project. Also near the presidency, there will be a state secretariat responsible for the fight against poverty and social inclusion. It is this department which will coordinate the “Ankohonana Miarina” project. Its aim is to encourage poor households to “change their lives”, to have the prospect of a better future.

The “Ankohonana Miarina” project consists of providing training in agriculture and livestock farming. Finally, for the most diligent, have access to land with a home which will be installed in a new city. A state secretariat at the presidency responsible for food sovereignty will also be appointed.

Its role will be to strengthen collaboration and support for farmers with various projects aimed at increasing agricultural yield, through the construction of dams and irrigation canals, or even accessibility to fertilizers and agricultural inputs.

There will also be a state secretariat attached to the presidency responsible for digitalization and public service. Whoever is appointed to manage this portfolio will have the mission of completing the digitalization project for administration and public services. At first glance, the departments attached to the Presidency of the Republic will be responsible for actions linked to the three pillars on which the Head of State intends to base his second term. Other areas will also be handled by state secretaries.

Five other state secretariats will thus complete the list of nine additional departments of the government team. There will be one in charge of trade and consumption, another to take care of crafts and trades, a state secretariat in charge of the economy and planning. A state secretariat will take care of economic cooperation and a final one will be responsible for youth and the fight against drugs.