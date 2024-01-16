State Secretary is doing everything he can to get the dispersal law through the Senate | Politics

#State #Secretary #dispersal #law #Senate #Politics

Jan 16, 2024 at 5:10 PM Update: 2 hours ago

Outgoing State Secretary Eric van der Burg (Asylum) will do everything he can on Tuesday to convince the Senate of the usefulness of the dispersal law. He needs the votes of two more senators. “I’m dying.”

Those votes can come from the two single-members in the Senate: Auke van der Goot (OPNL) and Martin van Rooijen (50PLUS). They have not yet announced whether they will vote for or against the dispersal law.

Van der Goot “of course wanted a number of commitments”, he said on Monday evening during the first part of the debate. “In Ter Apel and the neighboring village of Nieuw-Weerdinge in Drenthe, the water is up to the lips.” The province of Drenthe has released 200,000 euros to tackle nuisance caused by a small group of asylum seekers.

Van der Burg promised Van der Goot on Tuesday that the outgoing cabinet will cover these costs. It is one of the State Secretary’s attempts to get senators behind the bill. “I’m dying,” he later joked to the senators.

Doubts in the VVD faction

The cabinet is eager for the distribution law. Many municipalities currently do not contribute anything to the reception of asylum seekers. “I have mixed feelings here,” Van der Burg began his argument.

He thinks it is a shame that the dispersal law is necessary and had hoped that municipalities would show solidarity. “It is now Ter Apel in particular that is taking the hit,” said the State Secretary.

The Senate is strongly divided over the dispersal law. GL-PvdA, CDA, D66, SP, PvdD, ChristenUnie and Volt are in favour; PVV, JA21, FVD and SGP against. It is not only the two single-minded parties that can help the law gain a majority. The BBB and VVD factions have also not yet taken a final position.

The House of Representatives factions of both parties are against the law, but the VVD senators in particular seem to have doubts. The group will meet later on Tuesday to discuss the debate.

The vote on the bill is on the Senate agenda next Tuesday. This is done jointly and severally and not per faction. This means that the Senate members of a faction can vote divided.

The distribution law in brief

All municipalities will have a legal task to receive asylum seekers.

The number of shelter places a municipality must provide is calculated based on population and socio-economic status.

But not every municipality needs to have an asylum seekers’ center. Municipalities in each province may make agreements among themselves about who does what.

A municipality receives a cash bonus if it does more than is asked or if it offers special care.

If the municipalities cannot reach an agreement among themselves, the cabinet can, in extreme cases, determine where an asylum shelter will be located.

‘We beg you to vote for the distribution law’

Local administrators were also present at the debate. Among them were the King’s Commissioners of Drenthe and Groningen and Jean Paul Gebben, the mayor of Dronten. Just like the municipalities of Westerwolde (Ter Apel) and Cranendonck (Budel), that municipality receives many asylum seekers.

Gebben presented a petition on behalf of all 342 municipalities, the twelve provinces and the King’s commissioners and the Central Agency for the Reception of Asylum Seekers (COA).

The directors and organization call on senators to “vote with head, heart and gut, and not vote politically”. “I would almost say: we beg you to vote for the dispersal law,” Gebben said.

Local administrators are waiting for senators to present a petition on behalf of the VNG and the Interprovincial Consultation about the necessity of the dispersal law. Photo: ANP