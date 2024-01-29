State Secretary Van Huffelen (Digitalization) stops with X due to mismanagement | Tech

#State #Secretary #Van #Huffelen #Digitalization #stops #due #mismanagement #Tech

Outgoing State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen (Digitalization) is quitting X. According to her, the platform does not comply with European laws and does not appear to do so. “It’s done for me now,” she says in conversation with NU.nl.

On Monday, one more message will appear on Van Huffelen’s X account, in which she announces her retirement. The account will continue to exist for the time being, so that messages from the State Secretary can be read back. But she won’t post or read anything anymore. “I’m throwing the app off my phone,” says Van Huffelen.

The State Secretary has no direct reason to suddenly renounce X. According to Van Huffelen, it is a series of events at X that ultimately led to this decision.

She wanted to wait and see whether X would still make changes to comply with new European laws. These laws should better protect citizens and make the playing field for tech companies fairer.

“That is also the line we have always chosen with Facebook, for example,” says Van Huffelen. “We speak to them if they do not comply with the rules. We then have a conversation to see whether they are working on it. But with Musk (X owner Elon Musk, ed.) That conversation never started, he does not stand for it Open.”

Van Huffelen now makes a personal decision to leave X. It is therefore not a decision from the outgoing cabinet and it will not become general policy within the government. Accounts of other ministers and government agencies will remain active for the time being. Van Huffelen believes that others should make their own decision whether to stay or leave, but he does want to send a signal.

Elon Musk has been the owner of X, formerly Twitter, since October 2022. Photo: AFP

‘The idea is that everything should be possible at X’

At the end of 2022, Van Huffelen sent a message to Musk via X. The State Secretary asked him about the many layoffs that took place at the company at the time. She wanted to know what impact this would have on the fight against disinformation and the protection of human rights and privacy on the platform.

She got no response. Despite her concerns, she remained active for more than a year afterward.

The State Secretary says that other social media companies are working to comply with European regulations. But X has no intention of doing that, she says. “Since Musk’s takeover of Twitter, there is an increasing idea that it is a platform where everything should be possible.”

Van Huffelen mentions sharing hate, disinformation and fake accounts as things that are given ample scope on X. “If you as a platform really do not want to comply with our rules, then it is time for me to say goodbye.”

KRO-NCRV also left

Van Huffelen is by no means the first to leave X. Major companies such as Apple and Disney said last year that they would stop offering advertisements on the platform due to the presence of anti-Semitism.

The Dutch broadcaster KRO-NCRV also recently withdrew from X. “KRO-NCRV stands for a society in which we live together in harmony, a connected society,” director Peter Kuipers explained. “A social media channel that seems to give its users plenty of room for polarization and racism no longer fits in.”

“Freedom of expression is allowed on any social medium,” says Van Huffelen. “However, European law does ask these types of platforms to adhere to a number of rules. So that there is moderation, that there is no hate speech and that it is a safe environment for everyone.”

That these rules do not always go well was also evident in Germany last week. There, the Foreign Ministry found evidence of a large-scale Russian disinformation campaign on X. An investigation showed that fifty thousand fake accounts with more than a million messages tried to influence the conversation in German society about the war in Ukraine.

There are alternatives to X

Van Huffelen maintains her account on Mastodon, together with LinkedIn, as the main places where she is active online. On Mastodon she uses a government server that works with its own rules. This means she is no longer at the mercy of Musk.

That does not mean that people are not allowed to discuss it. According to her, there is room for this, as long as it is done in a constructive way. It does compromise in terms of reach. Van Huffelen goes from more than 13,500 followers on X to less than 1,800 followers on Mastodon.

The State Secretary says she hopes people will follow her to Mastodon. “I have to see if that is the case. I may miss information on X, but at least I won’t miss the negative reactions.”

If there is a new cabinet and a new State Secretary for Digitalisation, Van Huffelen would like to tell him to also use an alternative platform. “We must ensure that alternatives are given a chance and are encouraged.” Her tip to her successor is: “Do as I do.”

