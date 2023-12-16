STATE SECURITY – Alain Désiré Rasambany summoned to Fiadanana

For rumors of mutiny and attempted coup d’état, Alain Désiré Rasambany, secretary general of the party “Hery vaovao ho an’i Madagasikara” (HVM) was summoned to the criminal research section of the national gendarmerie in Fiadanana yesterday to be auditioned. He responds to the summons. After two and a half hours of hearing, he was allowed to go home. For some time now, the summons to Fiadanana have been coming one after the other. First there were union leaders including that of Randrana sendikaly and the president of the Seces Antananarivo branch. Then it is the turn of Gascar Fenosoa, a journalist and finally a politician in the person of the secretary general of the HVM.

Ravo Andriantsalama

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Science has determined what a man’s ideal buttocks should look like
Posted on
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
WntResearch co-founder: “Saw that Foxy-5 inhibited the amount of cancer stem cells”
Posted on
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News