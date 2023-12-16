STATE SECURITY – Alain Désiré Rasambany summoned to Fiadanana

For rumors of mutiny and attempted coup d’état, Alain Désiré Rasambany, secretary general of the party “Hery vaovao ho an’i Madagasikara” (HVM) was summoned to the criminal research section of the national gendarmerie in Fiadanana yesterday to be auditioned. He responds to the summons. After two and a half hours of hearing, he was allowed to go home. For some time now, the summons to Fiadanana have been coming one after the other. First there were union leaders including that of Randrana sendikaly and the president of the Seces Antananarivo branch. Then it is the turn of Gascar Fenosoa, a journalist and finally a politician in the person of the secretary general of the HVM.

Ravo Andriantsalama