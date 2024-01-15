Statement from Bülent Arınç that will anger the idealists

#Statement #Bülent #Arınç #anger #idealists

Visiting Saadet Party Group Chairman Selçuk Özdağ, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Bülent Arınç, referring to former ÜGD Chairman Sinan Ateş, said, “Unfortunately, the head of the idealists is being murdered. We cannot see an investigation or a lawsuit filed against him even after a year. “The point reached is saddening,” he said.

LET THEM LEARN FROM THE PAST

Özdağ thanked Arınç, stating that he had been his lawyer for 7 years and that he did not receive a fee. Arınç also said:

*I was the provincial president of MSP in Manisa at the age of 24 and was banned from politics due to the coup. At that time, I had idealist friends in Manisa, especially Selçuk Özdağ. They were all religious, patriotic and nationalist people.

*There were people among them who were sentenced to death. I invite today’s so-called idealists and idealists to take an example from the past. Manisa, where we had 3-5 martyrs every day, was one of them.

*I had the chance to defend people who held their heads high and defended themselves for their country and ideals. Today, unfortunately, the person at the head of the idealists is officially being murdered.

*We cannot see an investigation or a lawsuit filed against him even after a year. The point reached is saddening. Those who say ‘I am an idealist’ should read the lives of the idealists before 1980 once again and take them as an example.’