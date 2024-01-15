Statement from Bülent Arınç that will anger the idealists

#Statement #Bülent #Arınç #anger #idealists

Visiting Saadet Party Group Chairman Selçuk Özdağ, former Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Bülent Arınç, referring to former ÜGD Chairman Sinan Ateş, said, “Unfortunately, the head of the idealists is being murdered. We cannot see an investigation or a lawsuit filed against him even after a year. “The point reached is saddening,” he said.

LET THEM LEARN FROM THE PAST

Özdağ thanked Arınç, stating that he had been his lawyer for 7 years and that he did not receive a fee. Arınç also said:

*I was the provincial president of MSP in Manisa at the age of 24 and was banned from politics due to the coup. At that time, I had idealist friends in Manisa, especially Selçuk Özdağ. They were all religious, patriotic and nationalist people.

*There were people among them who were sentenced to death. I invite today’s so-called idealists and idealists to take an example from the past. Manisa, where we had 3-5 martyrs every day, was one of them.

*I had the chance to defend people who held their heads high and defended themselves for their country and ideals. Today, unfortunately, the person at the head of the idealists is officially being murdered.

*We cannot see an investigation or a lawsuit filed against him even after a year. The point reached is saddening. Those who say ‘I am an idealist’ should read the lives of the idealists before 1980 once again and take them as an example.’

Also Read:  Tremor in Mexico today, Wednesday the 27th: Reports via SSN, epicenter and magnitude | ANSWERS

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
JIUJITSU – TRAINING CAMP – The Brazilian Vicente Cavalcanti soon within our walls
Posted on
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
The prosecutor’s office started a criminal prosecution – News
Posted on
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Summary proceedings Royce de Vries against AD are taking place behind closed doors
Posted on
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Australian Open: Gauff cruises as Shelton refuses comment on Djokovic gesture | Coco Gauff
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News