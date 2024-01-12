Statement from Erol Bulut for Umut Nayir!

#Statement #Erol #Bulut #Umut #Nayir

Cardiff City Technical Director Erol Bulut made a statement about the transfer.

Bulut said that Fenerbahe’s Umut Nayir was one of the names they were interested in.

48 The technical man on the side, “We have many players in our target, but this does not mean that when we make an offer, they will be here the next day. Other clubs are also talking about these players. Transfer is not that easy. It is an economic thing, it is about what you can do, and we have some problems in this regard. We have to buy some players. “We are working hard. I hope we can finalize it within a few days.” said.

“We have many players in our target” Erol Bulut said, regarding the striker transfer, “We are not focusing on just one player. Umut Nayir is one of the players we are interested in, just like Kieffer Moore, as we said at the beginning of the season. We want Moore, but two or more clubs are interested in him. Also, the club says they need to buy a new striker. It will take time for them to let him go and “That’s why I’m wasting time. That’s why I need options. This is not just about us. This is also about the club, the player. We will continue this way.” The house is attached.

Answering the question whether any transfer has come to an end, Erol Bulut said: “We are close with two players. But nothing is finalized. It could happen very quickly, it could happen tomorrow, but it could also end next week.” he said.

HEAD EYES’ PERFORMANCE

Umut Nayir, who was added to Fenerbahe’s squad from Eypspor at the beginning of the season, stayed on the field for 162 minutes in 13 matches in the yellow-dark blue jersey.