Statement from Mansur Yavaş about “Nomination offer from AKP members”

CHP’s Ankara Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur YavaşSpokesperson writer Deniz ZeyrekHe made a statement regarding the allegation that “AKP members made an offer and Yavaş rejected it”. Journalist Fatih AltaylıReached by phone, Yavaş said, “There is nothing new. You already wrote about the offer AKP made to me in 2018. “There was no such offer again,” he said.

Reminding that years ago, he said in a television program that it was talked about in Ankara that some AKP members had reached out to Mansur Yavaş and made an offer for him to become the Mayor of Ankara Metropolitan Municipality, Altaylı said:

“Thereupon, Mansur President called and gave information. The offer was correct. According to Yavaş, the incident developed as follows:

‘The real situation is this. Some AK Party members were eager for me to be a candidate and made a poll. I thanked him in an appropriate manner, saying, “Maybe I will get a position, but I will lose my reputation.” The message and my response to this matter are recorded.’

As you can understand, there is no new offer since the AKP received the answer from Mansur Yavaş 6 years ago.”

