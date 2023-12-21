Statement from WHO as new variant concern increases

#Statement #variant #concern #increases

The World Health Organization (WHO), which continues its work within the United Nations, has classified the JN.1 variant of Covid-19 as a variant that should be monitored separately from the main lineage BA.2.86 due to its rapid spread.

In the written statement made by WHO, it was stated that, according to the data obtained, the risk that the JN.1 variant currently poses to global public health is considered “low”.

“Despite this, with the onset of winter in the northern hemisphere, JN.1 may increase the burden of respiratory tract infections in many countries,” the statement said.

According to official data, the prevalence of JN.1 worldwide increased from 3% in the week ending November 5 to 27% in the week ending December 3. Over the same period, JN.1 increased from 1% to 66% of cases in the Western Pacific, which covers 37 countries from China and Mongolia to Australia and New Zealand.

JN.1 is also rapidly increasing in the United States. This variant accounted for an estimated 21% of cases in the 2-week period ending December 9, compared to 8% in the previous 2 weeks.

Doctors who spoke to the American media on the subject announced that the JN.1 variant is gradually spreading. John Brownstein, from Boston Children’s Hospital, told ABC News that the JN.1 variant has spread, but there is no indication yet that the disease is more severe or poses a public health risk.

“THERE IS NO EVIDENCE YET”

In Tuesday’s risk analysis, the WHO acknowledged that it was unclear whether JN.1 had a higher risk of evading immunity or causing more severe symptoms than other variants. WHO has advised countries to further investigate how well JN.1 is able to evade existing antibodies and whether the variant causes more severe disease.

The latest CDC data shows that 11% of COVID tests reported to the agency were positive, and 23,432 people were hospitalized with severe symptoms over a 7-day period. Last week, the CDC asked people to urgently get vaccinated against respiratory diseases like flu and COVID-19 ahead of the holidays as cases rise across the country.

MASK AND HYGIENE WAS EMPHASISED

In the statement, it was noted that WHO constantly monitors the data and emphasized that it will update the risk assessment of JN.1 when necessary.

The statement reminded that current Covid-19 vaccines continue to protect against serious illness and death caused by JN.1 and other circulating variants of SARS-CoV-2.

In the statement, a call was made to take precautions against infections and serious diseases, and the precautions include wearing a mask in crowded, closed or poorly ventilated areas, keeping a safe distance as much as possible, washing hands regularly, keeping up to date vaccines against Covid-19 and flu for those at high risk of severe disease. Testing for those with symptoms of the disease was also included.

JN.1 was previously studied as one of the BA.2.86 subderived variants.