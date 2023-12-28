Statistics of anti-amendment riot cases in 2023｜Nearly 80% of the trials have been concluded and 163 people changed their guilty pleas before trial.

#Statistics #antiamendment #riot #cases #2023Nearly #trials #concluded #people #changed #guilty #pleas #trial

The anti-extradition law movement has been going on for more than four and a half years, and more than 800 people have been charged with rioting, 22 of whom were prosecuted or charged with rioting this year. According to statistics from court records and reports, “Courtline” shows that as of December 23 this year, nearly 80% of cases have been concluded, with a conviction rate of 90%. Among the 603 convicted defendants, nearly 40% pleaded guilty. 163 of them originally not guilty but changed their plea before the trial. More than half of them changed their plea from prosecution to their guilty plea within three years or more. A defendant who had been waiting for trial for more than three years and changed his plea to guilty this year told “Court Line” that “the hopelessly high conviction rate has long made me give up the idea of ​​’beating him away'” and also pointed out that pleading guilty can “save” more time. , “Since it is unavoidable, it is better to admit it and reduce costs as realistically as possible.” Another defendant who had been waiting for trial for two and a half years and changed his plea to guilty said in an interview that the “Lu Jianmin case” established guidelines for the “riot” charging element and believed that it had lowered the threshold for conviction in disguise. “You can already be guilty of wearing a black shirt.” They also believe that the long awaiting trial period and strict bail conditions, “a certain degree of guilty plea is a relief. I can end the suffering caused by this long awaiting trial period.” (See separate article) Entering 2024, there are still 30 people awaiting trial, including the non-white 7.21 Yuen Long case, 7.1 Admiralty case and 10.1 Wan Chai case, which are scheduled to be tried in the first half of next year; 8 people, including social worker Chen Hongxiu, have been returned for retrial. trial period. On the other hand, the Department of Justice has previously filed appeals against a number of acquittal verdicts and will handle them next year, including the 10.6 Wan Chai case, the 11.12 Zhongda case and the 7.21 “man in white” Wang Zhirong’s acquittal case. Related reports:

Exclusive Interview｜Two teenagers who had been awaiting trial for two and a half years changed their confession to riots “It is a relief to plead guilty to a certain extent”

8 personnel were charged after 4 years

This year 326 cases were reviewed

The police responded to “Court Line” that from June 9, 2019 to December 31, 2022, a total of 10,279 people were arrested and 2,910 people were prosecuted during demonstrations in various districts. Among them, 1,475 people were convicted and 387 people were tried. Acquitted. Police figures only cover 2022 and have not been updated since, nor do they list the number of people charged with rioting.

According to reporters’ statistics, as of December 23, 2023, 841 people have been charged with rioting, 22 of whom were charged this year, including 14 people who were accused of helping others escape from PolyU and were originally charged with “intent to obstruct justice” , was charged with rioting before the case went to trial. Another 8 people were charged four years apart, such as 4 7.21 “men in white” and 1 person involved in the 8.31 Wan Chai riots.

August 31, 2019, Wan Chai

Some defendants faced more than one crime of rioting and alternating charges, so a total of 878 people were involved. In order to accurately reflect the prosecution situation and facilitate readers’ understanding, the following analysis will be based on statistics based on the number of people.

Among the 878 people accused, 326 were concluded this year, including three people including the defendant in the “47 Case”, Huang Ziyue who was also involved in the Yau Ma Tei riot case, and “Jianzi” Tsang Chi-kin, who was arrested while absconding in Sai Kung last year. A total of 683 trials were concluded. Accounting for nearly 80% of the total. Among them, the Admiralty case involving a total of 96 people was the anti-extradition riot case with the second largest number of defendants. It was divided into 11 cases and the cases of the last batch of defendants were concluded in early October this year.

Progress of the anti-amendment riot case

On March 6, 2023, Huang Ziyue pleaded guilty to the crime of riot in the District Court, and the guarantee was revoked and remanded in custody pending sentencing.

On July 14, 2022, Zeng Zhijian was escorted to the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts in a prison car to appear in court.

232 people pleaded guilty

70% changed their plea to guilty before trial.

Among the 683 trials, 612 were convicted, of which 232 pleaded guilty, 380 were convicted after trial, and 71 were not found guilty, with a conviction rate of 90%.

Riot conviction rate

Among the people who pleaded guilty, 62 people pleaded guilty before the scheduled date; 163 people originally pleaded not guilty but later changed their guilty plea before the trial. For example, in the Admiralty riot case involving 23 people, 21 people confessed before the trial, and in the Yau Ma Tei “Surrounding Wei and Rescue Zhao” case involving 8 people, ” case, 6 people pleaded guilty before trial; another 7 people changed their guilty pleas during the trial.

guilty plea rate

163 people changed their pleas before trial, 14 changed their pleas from prosecution to court, with a gap of 1 to 1 year and 11 months; 45 of them changed from 2 to 2 years and 11 months; 104 of them changed from 3 years to 3 years and 10 months months.

Time awaiting trial before changing guilty plea

Defendants who plead guilty earlier will generally receive a “one-third reduction in sentence.” According to the “Ng Wennan Case”, if the defendant pleads guilty before trial or on the day of trial, he will receive a 20% to 25% sentence reduction. Judge Lam Wei-kuen was concerned when sentencing a PolyU riot case involving 12 people. In the case, eight defendants changed their guilty pleas late, only four to half a month before the trial started. He believes that the defendant should decide to plead as early as possible in order to obtain a discount on the sentence reduction. “If you deny, prepare for the trial. If you admit, confess quickly… Can’t you plead faster?”

November 18, 2019, Yau Ma Tei

September 29, 2019, Admiralty

Defendant: A certain degree of guilt is a relief

High conviction rate dissuades the idea of ​​”beating up”

A defendant told “Courtline” that time awaiting trial was one of the considerations in changing his plea. After Amin (pseudonym) was charged with rioting in 2019, he denied the charge and was preparing to stand trial. However, he changed his plea to guilty after waiting for trial for two and a half years. He mentioned that the bail conditions were harsh. “Awaiting trial is an invisible shackles” and he was unable to plan for the future. “A guilty plea to a certain extent is a relief. I can end the suffering caused by this long waiting period.” Gas (pseudonym), who also changed his plea to guilty before the trial, believes that the “Lu Jianmin Case” established guidelines for the “riot” charging element, which in disguise lowered the threshold for conviction. “You can already be guilty of wearing a black shirt, so you are completely No chance.” (See separate article)

The reporter also contacted the defendant M, who had been awaiting trial for more than three years, changed his plea to guilty this year, and is currently serving his sentence through letters. In the letter, he revealed the process of pleading guilty. He mentioned that he initially pleaded not guilty because he wanted to complete his college degree while on bail awaiting trial, but later he felt pain and insomnia. The knife struck me in slow motion.”

M said that he once thought that “I didn’t have any (equipment)” and that there might be a chance of being acquitted. However, “the hopelessly high conviction rate has long since given up the idea of ​​getting rid of me.” He described that pleading guilty can “save” more time. “Since it is unavoidable, it is better to admit it, so as to be realistic and reduce costs.”

M, who is currently serving his sentence, revealed in the letter his thoughts on confessing his crime.

An anonymous barrister who has handled riot cases said that it is up to the defendant to decide whether to plead guilty. The barrister’s responsibility is to give the defendant legal advice, such as analyzing what evidence will be used against him. And he has handled cases where he changed his plea to guilty. “Maybe the co-accused (other defendants) have been separated, some cases have been seen in court, or the prosecution’s evidence and testimony are related, and (the parties) will know more.”

As for the “Lu Jianmin Case”, it was mentioned that “providing encouragement with words, signs, and actions on the spot can be regarded as participation and guilty.” He believes that this case has been quoted in many riot case judgments, and they all pointed out that “encouragement” is not a high threshold. He also noticed that the current trend in riot cases is for the defendant to testify and explain why he was present, etc., so that he has a greater chance of getting away with it. “If you don’t want to give evidence or don’t want to be given evidence, there is nothing you can do about it.” To explain or refute some existing situations, thereby preventing the court from drawing unfavorable inferences and becoming very passive.”

37% convicted

Imprisonment for 4 years or more

Among the 603 defendants (612, some were charged with more than one crime), 538, nearly 90%, were sentenced to prison. Seven of them were sentenced to less than 2 years in prison, including the PolyU breakout case involving 5 people, who were sentenced to 1 year and 3 months to 1 year and 7 months in prison. The Department of Justice was dissatisfied with the sentence being too light and filed for review. The Court of Appeal believed that the starting point of the original sentencing was too light. However, considering factors such as their imminent release from prison, the Department of Justice’s application was rejected. This is currently the shortest sentence recorded in a riot case.

105 people were sentenced to 2 years to 2 years and 11 months in prison, 200 people were sentenced to 3 years to 3 years and 11 months in prison, 177 people were sentenced to 4 years to 4 years and 11 months in prison, and 49 people were sentenced to 5 years or more. above.

The person with the longest sentence was Deng Huai-shen, a man in white from Yuen Long on July 21. He was found guilty of two counts of riot and sentenced to seven years in prison. Next is female clerk Fang Yingwen. She was charged with the 10.1 Tsim Sha Tsui and 11.18 PolyU riots respectively. She was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison and 4 years and 4 months in prison for the two crimes respectively. Based on the total sentence principle, she was sentenced to a total of 6 years and 9 months in prison. The remaining 59 people were sentenced to training centers and 6 people were sentenced to labor camps.

prison sentence

Department of Justice appeals against multiple acquittals

Expected to be processed in 2024

Entering 2024, judicial proceedings related to the riot case continue. All PolyU cases have now gone to trial, and some are expected to be adjudicated and sentenced next year. 7.21 The case of Not in White will be resumed in March next year. Seven defendants, including former Legislative Council member Lam Cheuk-ting, are scheduled to appear in court to give evidence. As for the 30 people awaiting trial (32 people, one of whom is charged with three counts of riot), including the July 1 Admiralty case and the October 1 Wan Chai case, they are scheduled to be tried in the first half of next year. Some others plan to plead guilty and have also been scheduled to plead. Four people, including social worker Chen Hongxiu, were remanded for retrial, as well as four people charged this year, but there is no trial date.

On the other hand, the Department of Justice has earlier appealed against a number of acquittal verdicts, which will be handled next year, including the case in which five people were involved in the 10.6 Wan Chai case, the 11.12 Zhongda case, and the 7.21 “man in white” Wang Zhirong was acquitted. The court also The appeals of Deng Huaichen and other four people will be handled.

Chen Hongxiu

2024 Case Preview

