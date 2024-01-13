Stay of proceedings in the second trial of Samuel Ducharme

At the Sherbrooke courthouse, Judge Julie Beauchesne declared a stay of proceedings in the second trial of Samuel Ducharme due to unreasonable delays.

In her decision, the judge mentioned that the State, due to a lack of staff and resources in the justice system, had failed in its duty to find a trial date that respected the 18-month deadlines provided for by the Jordan decision of the Supreme Court.

The court apologized to the complainant who had testified earlier in the day, as part of a voir dire for a motion to stay proceedings.

The female victim described having been sexually touched by the 42-year-old Sherbrooke police officer in a motor vehicle after a Christmas party for city employees in December 2011.

Judge Julie Beauchesne praised the courage she showed in denouncing events dating back a dozen years and apologized.

The complainant filed a complaint in November 2021 after media coverage of the arrest of Samuel Ducharme in a first case of sexual assault that occurred a few months earlier.

Remember that the former spokesperson for the Sherbrooke Police Department was found guilty of actions committed while he was on duty as a patrol police officer.

Ducharme went to the Superior Court to challenge the guilty verdict of Judge Serge Champoux.

In December, he was sentenced to six months’ community imprisonment, a sentence which was immediately suspended pending the decision of his appeal.

