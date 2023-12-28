Stay unstoppable! José Rondón takes it out of the Monumental Simón Bolívar in the game against Tiburones de la Guaira

The Leones de Caracas started their match against the Tiburones de la Guaira in the best possible way on the last day of the regular season of the 2023 Venezuelan Professional Baseball League.

This was thanks to one of the players who is showing the best offensive performance this season, and it is none other than the left fielder, José Rondón, who hit a home run that also drove in two runs (Harold Castro and Wilfredo Tovar), placing the score 3 to 0 in the first inning.

With this home run, the Venezuelan baseball player reaches 14 home runs and 42 RBIs so far this season, a statistic that has him as the player with the most home runs currently.

On the other hand, his complete statistics with the longies in the course reach 42 runs scored, 70 hits and 17 doubles with a batting average of .337 in 55 games played.

