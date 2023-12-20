Steam competitor Epic is giving away 17 free games for Christmas 2023

#Steam #competitor #Epic #giving #free #games #Christmas

This year, Fortnite publisher Epic Games is holding its Christmas sale for the fifth time. This year you can look forward to 17 free games. The specific titles are still secret, but a well-known leaker has a concrete tip as to what two of the games could be.

What kind of sale is this? The Christmas promotion has been running in the Epic Games Store since December 13th. You can currently secure the Destiny 2: Legacy Collection for free until December 20th at 5:00 p.m., which includes all three Destiny 2 DLCs. Since the base game is free, you can get into the game for free.

From December 20th at 5:01 p.m., Epic will be giving away a total of 17 different games until January 4th, 2024. You can get a lot of free games during the year, which isn’t exactly cheap for Epic, but you can never get so many games in such a short time.

We have a good tip for the first 2 of the 17 free games at Epic

Where does the information come from? Epic Games itself is still silent about the exact games that await you. However, the well-known leaker billbil_kun already has some initial guesses about what you can look forward to.

billbil_kun has a longer history of correct leaks: most recently, for example, he was right with the launch of the free Destiny 2: Legacy Collection. He reported this before Epic announced it themselves. In May he was right with his predictions for the epic games store mega sale and even corrected himselfafter he gained new knowledge.

Which games is the leaker betting on? billbil_kun writes via X.comthat you can probably look forward to two free games in a bundle on December 23rd: Quake and Quake 2, each in the remake version. The leaker points out that this is just personal speculation, but that it is based on real facts.

billbil_kun has now also corrected this forecast on X.com: Due to the release of the Quake + Quake 2 Enhanced Bundle on various platforms, the leaker sees his forecast weakened. Although the bundle is also available in the Epic Games Store, the chances of a newly released bundle becoming free are slim.

Quake and Quake 2 are first-person shooters from developer id Software, which has been part of Microsoft since it took over Bethesda. Quake 2 was still on the index until August 2019 because the USK refused to give it a rating. Both games are now freely available, and the first part has even been ported to the Nintendo Switch. The game series was most recently reported on as Elon Musk claimed he was one of the best Quake players ever.

Editor’s note: The original version of the text did not take into account the recent release of the Quake bundle. We have now included this and the leaker’s corrected forecast.

New products are very rarely included in sales or even offered free of charge. Of course it can still happen.