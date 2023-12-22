Steam launched the traditional Christmas sale. The hit Baldur’s Gate 3 – Doupě.cz is also in action for the first time

The Steam Christmas Sale will run from December 21st to January 4th at 7:00 PM. According to SteamDB, there are over 4,600 titles on sale that are at least 50% off. Alternatively, you can buy at least 10% cheaper almost 1200 games that have an average rating of 90/100 and above.

For the first time ever, you can buy an RPG released in the summer at a discount Baldur’s Gate 3, whose price fell by 10% to 54 euros (1330 CZK). According to Metacritic, the second highest-rated PC game in history came out with a bunch of annoying bugs, but since then five major and 15 minor patches or a Mac version have arrived.

Hundreds of games are at the lowest price in history, for example, this applies to titles released this year such as:

There is a collection for a ridiculous 6 euros Mass Effect Legendary Editiondiscounted the hit to 10 euros Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and for 12 euros an excellent jumper Psychonauts 2.

