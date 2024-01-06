Steam will add more than 14,000 games in 2023 – Gaming – News

#Steam #add #games #Gaming #News

The problem is not with the asset flips, but how they are implemented. Don’t forget that triple A studios also reuse assets more often, such as Ubisoft. I also often see that triple A studio uses textures from Quixel, for example.

Triple A studios also have the budget to hire freelancers or have someone create asset packs for them. Smaller developers don’t have the budget for that.

It’s the way it’s implemented. If someone only throws in assets and uses basic coding, and nothing changes at all, then I agree with you.

When they use asset flip, but still have their own coding, adjust the assets a bit, put their own twist on it and still deliver a good game, then I have less trouble with it.

At first I was completely against it and complained on the Steam forums. But now that I am working with Unreal Engine myself and see how good the quality of the assets are on the store, my opinion has changed. I can never develop what is offered on the Unreal store. I don’t have enough time and experience for that. I would like to make something in the Unreal engine, which already takes a lot of time. Would you also like to create your own asset packs? Can you picture it already? Assets in the Unreal store are triple A quality.

