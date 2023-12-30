Steel Doors Masters | Steel doors and window panels

#Steel #Doors #Masters #Steel #doors #window #panels

There are many possibilities for the composition of each type of steel door in our range. The color, compartment layout and glass tint can be tailored to your own taste; You can contact us for every interior style. We can conceal handles very subtly in the steel profiles or make them large and striking, so that they become a real eye-catcher. Another eye-catcher is our steel sliding door, which can be used to divide a living space into two rooms quite easily without any demolition or demolition work. This is not only very practical, but also a fantastic metamorphosis for any home.

Challenging project

We supplied various steel doors and window panels during the restoration of this farmhouse. At a glance, the whole thing looks super sleek. But if you look further, you will see that craftsmanship has been done during the restoration. This is also the case with our masters. The old original trusses are rough and rough; our steel doors and panels are sleek and straight. In order for these two to connect seamlessly, this required a dose of expertise and creativity from us. The white wall was already present with a natural stone windowsill on top. The window panel is placed on top of the natural stone and the pivot door is in the middle on the end side. The wooden truss is not in line with the wall and the ceiling is sloping; this is where the challenge came into play. We constructed an angle profile: it has a gradient of 20mm and is screwed to the wooden truss. The window panel and pivot door are then invisibly secured to this corner profile. The floor plinth is filled with a vertical tube, so that the pivot door fits neatly. A window panel on the side of the pivot door completes the facade.

Apartment created

The connection from the hall is open up to the ridge on the first floor. To maintain the open character, a large window panel has been installed (as described above) containing a steel pivot door. By installing a second fixed window panel, a beautiful enclosed living space has been created. This window panel is placed between the outer wall against the outer window frame and an inner wall. The windows have a natural stone windowsill and the ceiling is sloping. To fill the space – read: the depth – between the windows and the windowsill, we placed a tube with a second tube on top to fill out the windowsill. In the opposite plinth – on the inner wall – a strip has been sawn away the width of the window profile. This screws the window directly to the wall. The window panel gives a beautiful open character: connected yet closed. Made of beautiful slim profiles; same view on both sides.

Timeless

In the wine cellar, the steel hinged door comes into its own in combination with the wooden walls, on which metal racks for the wine bottles are placed. A steel pivot door with nice large glass surfaces connects the living room with the hall. The handle is barely visible and the weld seams are even invisible; a widely praised feature of our steel products. The steel pivot door is very popular because it can be pushed from both sides and closes silently on its own due to the soft-close system in the hinge.