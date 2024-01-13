Stef Bos and FLEUR board Neeltje Jans to celebrate KNRM’s 200th anniversary

#Stef #Bos #FLEUR #board #Neeltje #Jans #celebrate #KNRMs #200th #anniversary

Volunteer Toni Sandifort has been active as a volunteer at the KNRM rescue station in Ouddorp for 15 years: “It’s a bit of a hobby that got out of hand,” he says. There is a turnout almost every week, he says. “The first rescue operation you do is a bit special. But you grow into it. And you do it from a natural feeling that you have to help people.”

He says that the rescuers don’t have to say much to each other: “You know what to do.” He is pleased that the volunteer organization is being heard nationally: “Hopefully we will get more donors and volunteers this way. It is a nice tribute to the volunteers who are ready day and night.”

“I have been sailing with the KNRM for a while. Then I think you should be here,” says volunteer Job Tanis. The men really like the new KNRM song. “I’ve listened to it a few times, it sticks well,” says Sandifort.