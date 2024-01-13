Stef Bos and FLEUR board Neeltje Jans to celebrate KNRM’s 200th anniversary

#Stef #Bos #FLEUR #board #Neeltje #Jans #celebrate #KNRMs #200th #anniversary

Volunteer Toni Sandifort has been active as a volunteer at the KNRM rescue station in Ouddorp for 15 years: “It’s a bit of a hobby that got out of hand,” he says. There is a turnout almost every week, he says. “The first rescue operation you do is a bit special. But you grow into it. And you do it from a natural feeling that you have to help people.”

He says that the rescuers don’t have to say much to each other: “You know what to do.” He is pleased that the volunteer organization is being heard nationally: “Hopefully we will get more donors and volunteers this way. It is a nice tribute to the volunteers who are ready day and night.”

“I have been sailing with the KNRM for a while. Then I think you should be here,” says volunteer Job Tanis. The men really like the new KNRM song. “I’ve listened to it a few times, it sticks well,” says Sandifort.

Also Read:  Mariah Carey and ex-boyfriend mutually decided to break up | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MedUni Vienna: Possible trigger for Crohn’s disease & Co. discovered
MedUni Vienna: Possible trigger for Crohn’s disease & Co. discovered
Posted on
About wild plants and their connoisseur E. Medeina, who leads excursions in winter: “Tree bark is food for hunger” | Life
About wild plants and their connoisseur E. Medeina, who leads excursions in winter: “Tree bark is food for hunger” | Life
Posted on
Pension indexation 2024 – two calculation tables. These may be the gross and net rates from March [14.01.2024]
Pension indexation 2024 – two calculation tables. These may be the gross and net rates from March [14.01.2024]
Posted on
NASA and Lockheed Martin present silent supersonic aircraft – IT Pro – News
NASA and Lockheed Martin present silent supersonic aircraft – IT Pro – News
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News