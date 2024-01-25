Stefan Mair is coming – Kloten on the way back to its roots

#Stefan #Mair #coming #Kloten #roots

From Monday, Stefan Mair (56) will be the head coach. The third coaching change for the second-to-last team in the table within a year. What looks like chaos to the outside world is actually a step in the right direction

For once, Kloten Ambris sports director Paolo Duca is giving additional work. In the summer he hired Stefan Mair as head coach for the top junior team. And now he has to look for a successor. Stefan Mair will be Kloten’s new head coach from Monday.

A change with explosiveness and polemic potential: Kloten and Ambri are, at least theoretically, in competition for the Play Inn places. Ambri is now leaving Kloten, of all people, to a capable coach as part of a current contract. Paolo Duca is well aware of this and he says: “If a coach gets a chance in the top league that may never come back, then it is also in the spirit of the sport to enable him to seize this opportunity.” Where he is right, he is right. In addition: Ambri is 13 points ahead of Kloten plus played one game less. If Ambri gambles away this reserve, then the reason is not Stefan Mair’s move to Kloten. Then Ambri has other problems.

Stefan Mair is Italian and has also been the Italian national coach. But he has rich experience as a head coach in Switzerland. He led Thurgau to the Swiss League playoffs six times in a row (2016 to 2022) and reached the semi-finals twice. He didn’t just get a maximum out of a minimum. A whole series of players got better with him (so good that they found jobs in the NL) or played their best hockey: Simon Seiler (Gottéron), Joel Scheidegger (Ajoie), Ian Derungs (Zug), Michael, among others Loosli, Jonathan Ang (Kloten) or TJ Brennan (Ajoie) and goalkeeper Luis Janett, who will be Biel’s new number 2 next season.

A coach who knows our hockey, cultivates the culture of performance, demands the maximum and makes talent better: That is the profile of a coach for an organization that has the promotion of its own talent in its DNA. In his nature and work, Stefan Mair is certainly comparable to coaches like Thierry Paterlini, Christian Wohlwend or Luca Cereda, all three of whom also have experience at the junior and/or Swiss League levels.

In the spring, promotion and league maintenance coach Jeff Tomlinson had to resign from his position for health reasons. His successor Gerry Fleming soon no longer fit Kloten’s DNA, but he knew sports director Larry Mitchell from his work in Germany. That got him the job and Larry Mitchell in trouble: the capable sports director fired the Canadian on November 19th and also took over the position of head coach. Gerry Fleming must have thought to himself about his friend’s “betrayal”: “You too Brutus…”. But there was no other way.

Otherwise, only Christian Dubé can bear the double burden of coach and sports director and he will also “only” be a coach from next season. The double burden will be too much of a challenge for Larry Mitchell. At the latest since the completely unsuccessful signing of the replacement foreigner Nathan Beaulieu, it has become clear to the management around Jan Schibli that Kloten not only has a coach, but also a sports director problem. Larry Mitchell had come to the realization that he needed a coach. But he was looking again in the German hockey scene – and was about to repeat the mistake he had already made with Gerry Fleming. So the leadership pulled the emergency brake.

The decision to “release” Larry Mitchell from coaching next Monday and to sign Stefan Mair was made before the two derby wins against the ZSC Lions (3:1 in Zurich, 3:1 in Kloten) last Saturday and Sunday . On Tuesday, Paolo Duca released Stefan Mair from his contract. As much as these derby triumphs are good for Kloten’s mood, they have little influence on long-term development. Two wins against a rival that is clearly unable to play its best hockey at the moment does not make a spring. They didn’t save Larry Mitchell’s spot on the boards. There have been some dramatic twists, turns and tribulations in the history of Kloten hockey culture in this century. Especially at the management level. From Peter Bossert (who renovated the club and handed it over as league leader), Jürg Bircher to Philippe Gaydoul, Bill Gallacher and Hans-Ulrich Lehmann to Mike Schälchli plus an entertaining and short interlude with Andy Fetscherin, Kloten has a colorful, entertaining, even Hollywood-style ” Ancestral gallery of owners and presidents: gentlemen, jugglers, adventurers, doers, rich uncles from America, stingy millionaires or generous millionaires with too much money and not enough sports sense – oh, if only all of us had Gottfried Keller (“Seldwyla” ) can still experience all of this. There are also name changes plus relegation and promotion.

Jan Schibli is now chairman. He has known Kloten’s “hockey soul” and the mentality in the “village” for decades. As a locally rooted entrepreneur, he has rich leadership experience and a network as extensive as the roots of a thousand-year-old oak tree. After a stormy, at times chaotic initial phase, he is about to steer the club into calm waters following the example of Ambri, Langnau or Ajoie. Not as charismatic as Ambris Filippo Lombardi, not as calm as Langnau’s Peter Jakob and not quite as politically experienced and clever as Ajoie’s Patrick Hauert. But he has something of all three. The right man for Kloten in stormy times.

The coaching change from Larry Mitchell to Stefan Mair is a step in the right direction back to the roots. Whether Larry Mitchell can keep his position as sports director will become clear over the next few weeks. Affair à suivre.

