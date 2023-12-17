Stefan Ralchev’s Bundesliga prediction 16.12.2023 • BR

Bundesliga – Germany

16:30/16 Dec.

Augsburg – Borussia Dortmund

Analysis of the meeting

Augsburg host Borussia Dortmund, with the hosts performing much better than expected in my opinion. I’m excluding the last loss to Werder Bremen, but before that Augsburg were on a 7-game unbeaten run – 4 wins and 3 draws.

Dortmund drew with PSG during the week in the Champions League but had already qualified, helping PSG through the groups as well.

However, the team from Dortmund is already in a series of 4 consecutive matches without a win in all tournaments – it was eliminated for the German Cup, it has a hick and a loss in the Bundesliga, as well as the draw with PSG in question.

Play Over 1.5 goals First half.

