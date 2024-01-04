Stefan Ralchev’s La Liga prediction 04.01.2024 • BR

#Stefan #Ralchevs #Liga #prediction #04.01.2024

Single: Current

La Liga – Spain

22:30/4 Jan.

Las Palmas – Barcelona

Bet: Both Teams to Score Second Half

Analysis of the meeting

First game for both teams at the beginning of the year. The curious thing is that surprisingly or not, the two teams almost have the same statistics for the last five matches.

The hosts are 2-1-1, while Barcelona are 2-2-1, which is not to the taste of all Catalan fans.

Barca are already 7 points behind the leaders Girona and Real Madrid and this season I think the title will be a mirage, at least the team can keep their place in the Top 4.

Here I will try Both teams to score the Second Half.