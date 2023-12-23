Stefanie Fleckenstein: Fall victim gives update from hospital

#Stefanie #Fleckenstein #Fall #victim #update #hospital

Published23. December 2023, 4:51 p.m

Stefanie Fleckenstein: “Princess of the intensive care unit” – ski fall victim gives an update

The Canadian had a serious fall on the descent in Val d’Isère a week ago. Now the 26-year-old is making new information public.

von

Fleckenstein suffered a serious fall at full speed in Val d’Isère.

SRF

That’s what it’s about

The Canadian Stefanie Fleckenstein was seriously injured a week ago.

She is now feeling better and reports from the hospital.

The 26-year-old knows that the return could take longer.

There were no nice scenes when Stefanie Fleckenstein fell on the descent in Val d’Isère. The Canadian woman’s screams penetrated through her bones. Now the 26-year-old is doing better and better and reported new pictures and information from the hospital.

She has had three operations, the external fixations have been removed and the leg bone has been restored. She also writes with a wink that she has drunk enough juice to last her entire life. She also received the intensive care unit princess label.

On a more serious note, she says: “This injury won’t be easy as I dislocated my knee, had multiple shin fractures and possible ligament injuries, but we’re taking it step by step.”

Fleckenstein once again thanked her for all the support she received. She had already done this in a first Instagram post. At the time she wrote: “Thanks for all the messages – I will reply when the morphine starts to take effect.” She has now made up for it.

Fleckenstein looks ahead

“A bad crash put me out of action for the rest of the season,” said the 26-year-old five days ago. But she is now in a stable condition and feels “reasonably well” thanks to the great support from all sides. «I’m struggling with a lower leg injury. We’ll see what happens next,” says Fleckenstein, who thanks the emergency aid staff for their great support at the scene of the accident. “The support was incredible,” says the speed specialist, adding with a wink that she now wants to look on the positive side of things. Namely unlimited fruit juices in the hospital.

After her crash, the ski racer was immediately treated by paramedics and the race was interrupted for almost 20 minutes. The Canadian woman was then taken to hospital. As the “Kronen Zeitung” writes, she was operated on in Grenoble that evening. The diagnosis according to the Austrian newspaper: She broke her tibia when she fell on the finish slope. However, SRF reports that even more damage was done – the knee was “completely destroyed”. “It’s through the bone,” said SRF commentator Men Marugg about Fleckenstein, who was screaming in pain.

Are you already following 20 minutes of sports on Whatsapp?

Stay informed about the sports world and subscribe to the Whatsapp channel 20 Minutes Sport: Then you will receive regular updates with our best sports stories directly to your cell phone.