Stefano De Martino shows off his perfect abs in the gym: «This stuff goes here»

Bacon? No thank you. Stefano De Martino, (single and, apparently, happy), host and former dancer is even more handsome than ever: perfect physique, powerful muscles and his unforgettable smile in the foreground. The host of Bar Stella broadcast on Rai 2, in the last few hours showed himself in the gym, in a video that he published on his Threads profile, with a lean physique and a sculpted tortoiseshell. But let’s see everything in detail.

Stefano De Martino in the gym

Stefano De Martino explicitly showed his followers his perfect and statuesque physique. «From what I understand, this stuff goes here». These are the words that the host of Bar Stella wrote to accompany the social post. There were numerous comments from his followers accompanying the video, especially from many women who said they literally “went crazy” for the host’s physique.

«You drive us crazy like this. Do you know that you and I have been in a relationship for more than ten years in my head?” wrote a fan. And again: “You are the only one who manages to convince every woman.” «Does anyone know the name of the gym? I would run to you right away,” wrote yet another fan.

