Steffani Otiniano won a national title with Universitario and will now reinforce Alianza Lima Femenino in 2024

#Steffani #Otiniano #won #national #title #Universitario #reinforce #Alianza #Lima #Femenino

Alianza Lima incorporated a former soccer player who won with Universitario to face the 2024 season. Who is it?

He established himself with Universitario and will now be the star player of Alianza Lima | Photos: Marathon | Nike

Lima Alliance y University of Sports They usually close bomb signings at the start of each season. In the men’s team, the ‘U’ presented Jairo Concha, former two-time blue and white champion, for the centenary. Meanwhile, in women’s soccer, the La Victoria team made official a player who was able to lift the ‘U’ title. Who is it about?

We refer to Steffani Otiniano, who won the 2019 Women’s League title. Curiously, the 31-year-old midfielder also played in the blue and white team during the 2022 campaign, and in the previous season she played for Deportivo Municipal.

Steffani Otiniano with University t-shirt

This is the second reinforcement that Alianza Lima Femenino makes official for the upcoming season, after the Brazilian Rafinha Marques, also an offensive midfielder.

Steffani Otiniano signed for Alianza Lima for 2024.

Likewise, according to journalist Gerson Cuba, Thaisa Renata will also join the team led by José Letellier.

When does the 2024 Women’s League start?

The 2024 Women’s League does not have a confirmed start date, but everything indicates that it will begin between the last week of March and the first week of April. Universitario will defend its status as champion.

Join the Líbero WhatsApp channel