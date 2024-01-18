Steffanie Strathdee, the woman who saved her husband with a virus

#Steffanie #Strathdee #woman #saved #husband #virus

Canadian doctor Steffanie Strathdee has been invited to 12 countries to speak about her research, but no matter how many times she tells her story to the public, her voice breaks when she remembers the distressing situation that led her down that path.

When her husband became seriously ill after coming into contact with a strange bacteria in 2015, all the doctors at the prestigious University of California San Diego (UCSD), where Steffanie was a professor, predicted that there was no way to save his life. It was Acinetobacter baumannii, one of the many superbacteria that are resistant to practically all antibiotics created by humans.

This bacteria was classified as a critical pathogen by the WHO due to its high mortality. “It was the most terrifying moment of my life,” she said with a lump in her throat before the audience at the Future Congress 2024. But she did not give up.

The epidemiologist investigated on her own and came up with a treatment that was almost useless. It was a therapy with bacteriophages, a type of virus created by nature that attacks bacteria. The problem is that there are trillions of these different “parasites” and each one attacks very specific receptors, so finding one suitable for the superbug that put her family at risk was quite an odyssey.

A “perfect predator” had to be found for the strange organism that attacked Tom, and given the lack of options, Steffanie decided to bet on this 0.001% probability. And after hundreds of tests in laboratories, together with a multidisciplinary team from the USCD, she achieved it.

Today, bacteriophage (phage) therapy is expanding in different parts of the world, and can be a solution both for treating cases as isolated as your husband’s, and for antibiotic resistance in general. This is an increasingly latent problem, the epidemiologist explained in her talk, because bacteria are getting stronger and antibiotics are becoming less and less effective in treating diseases.

In fact, a study from the University of Washington estimates that the third most common cause of death in Chile would be associated with antibiotic resistance, after cancer and cardiovascular accidents. which bacteriophage therapy may be one of the common ways to combat diseases in the future.

Where are bacteriophages found in nature?

Phages are found everywhere in nature, they are very abundant. The thing is that we didn’t realize how abundant they were, because we didn’t have some of the scientific methods that we have now. Some of them, for example, are difficult to sequence, but they are found in soil and water. If it weren’t for phages, the number of bacteria in the ocean would be excessive. If it weren’t for phages, the bacteria in our intestines would be invading our bodies. They are like guardians.

Group of tailed bacteriophages infecting a bacteria.

What other uses do bacteriophages have?

There are many potential uses, and many researchers and biotechnology companies studying its possible applications. For example, in medicine, I talked about how phages could be used to cure bacterial infections that do not respond to antibiotics, but they could also be used to prevent infections from occurring. It can also be used to reduce or replace the amount of antibiotics we use in agriculture or livestock, in which, in fact, antibiotics are used (and is a fundamental cause of why we are resistant to antibiotics, since by consuming meat of animals, we indirectly receive part of these).

There are also ways to use phages as vehicles to deliver treatments to a specific location in the human body, because they are very easy to manipulate. We know, from my husband’s case, that you could inject a billion phages into someone every two hours and they would not die of septic shock, because they are something that is present in the body and is not rejected. So, if we can use phages as “nano vehicles,” they could be used to treat tumors. They could even be used to make an anti-cancer drug.

Considering that it is in the testing phase, how do you see the possibility of expanding this therapy to other countries, such as Chile?

Well, in Chile there is a company called Phagelab, and they are using phages to detect multidrug-resistant superbacteria or these superbacteria in livestock. But one of the most important things we need is a phage “library,” because it is not practical that when someone is dying from an unknown insect, like my husband, it is necessary to go to sewage to get a sample in time to save their lives.

If we have, for example, a freezer or a refrigerator that has characterized phages that can be used with some types of superbugs that cause infections in humans, then we could match them much faster. Chile should have a phage library. Nowadays it is easier to identify them, it is difficult to purify them, but even sequencing them is much cheaper than before.

But above all, and my husband was telling me about this today at lunch, what we really need is for the infectious disease physician community to get excited about phage therapy and want to learn. Our center is a nonprofit organization based at the University of California, San Diego, and we have trained doctors around the world on how to administer phage therapy. That’s something we would be interested in doing.

How can artificial intelligence help with this therapy?

AI could be used to determine which phages perform best in a phage “cocktail.” Yesterday during my presentation I did not have time to explain why we use more than one phage to treat someone, but that is ideal: phages that are attached to different receptors on the bacteria, because then it is more difficult for it to generate resistance against the phage. They could also be used to decide which phages and which antibiotics are best suited for treatment, because we don’t think phages will ever replace antibiotics completely. In fact, when we treat with phage therapy, we almost always treat with antibiotics.

We learned through my husband’s case and other similar cases, that antibiotics and antibiotics can be synergistic. If AI could predict which ones match best, it would be a great advance. Right now, it can be used in therapy, to match the correct phage and bacteria.

In retrospect, how do you now see the situation you experienced with your husband, which led you to investigate this therapy?

Well, I think in the Western world phages are getting a lot more attention than before. And there is a lot of research being done. There are more clinical trials being done than ever, which is good, because they are a very rigorous way of determining whether they should be more widely available or not. And people have less serious infections. For example, we hear a lot about people who have chronic urinary tract infections or dermatitis and their lives are not in danger, but they still make people very miserable.

So if we do these trials and find that the phages are working, regulatory agencies like the FDA and their counterparts in other countries can decide what to do. So far, we have not seen any safety issues with administering phages, even intravenously. So that’s all good news. Now it is about determining the effectiveness of phages in relation to antibiotics.

Tom Patterson, center, Steffanie’s husband, listening to her talk at the Future Congress. Photo: Future Congress.

My husband received phage therapy for a month intravenously, and then that reduced the number of bacteria in his body enough that his immune system could fight them off on its own. So he was able to cure himself of his bacterial infection in 3 months, and he never needed any other phage therapy nor had any side effects from the treatment. He does have some side effects from his bacterial disease, since before the phages he had seven cases of septic shock and that had damaged his lungs, heart muscle and also his intestine. He has to eat very small meals and very slowly, which also caused diabetes. And he can’t feel the soles of his feet either, he has neuropathy, so he no longer surfs.

Chile is the 12th country we have visited since it recovered and now we are going to visit Atacama, this weekend. So I’m a little nervous, it’s very high. But he says, look, I want to live my life and we’re going to enjoy it. So I feel very hopeful and very lucky to have so much time and to have actually seen so many people heal with phage therapy. We believe this is the reason we are on the planet.