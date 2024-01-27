Steinberg has 13+6 in the Spanish Championship, Meyer provokes fouls in Romania – Basketball – Sportacentrs.com

#Steinberg #Spanish #Championship #Meyer #provokes #fouls #Romania #Basketball #Sportacentrs.com

The leading team of the Romanian league “Cluj-Napoca” defeated “Targu Mures” by 95:85 in an away game. Mareks Mejeris from Liepaja played 17 minutes, during which the tall player scored 13 points (2p. 2/3, 3p. 0/2, 1p. 9/10), won four balls under the basket, assisted his teammates four times, intercepted three balls and blocked the opponent’s shot. It was not so successful for Ainar Bagatski, whose coached vice-leader “Voluntari” lost 79:84 away to “CSU Sibiu”.

In Poland, Werner Koch scored 12 points (2p. 0/1, 3p. 3/6, 1p. 3/7), three won balls and a blocked shot, whose represented Slupska “Czarni” defeated the “Torun” team with 90:65. It should be noted that after the arrangement of the teams in the tournament table, this is a big enough surprise, as Koch’s team occupies the 10th position, while the defeated opponents occupy the fifth place.

In the Lithuanian basketball league, “Pieno Žvaigždes” of Pasvale lost to “Lietkabelis” of Panevezys 78:84. Artis Ate spent 16 and a half minutes on the field for the home team, who scored three points with his only long shot (2p. 0/2, 3p. 1/1). The Liepāja basketball student also won two rebounds, made an assist, intercepted one opponent’s ball and made one mistake.

In the Spanish championship, “UMAC Murcia” lost in Tenerife with a difference of two points. Of the brothers, only Artūrs Kurucs was registered for the game, who did not score points in the seven minutes he spent on the field, missing both three-pointers he made. In statistics, the youngest Kurucs scored two rebounds and one interception. On the other hand, Mārcis Šteinbergs played 24 minutes, during which the man from Ogre scored 13 points (2p. 3/3, 3p. 2/4, 1p. 1/1) and grabbed six rebounds, helping “Baxi Manresa” defeat 83:68. Rio Breogan”.

In Italy, the “Trentino” unit received a beating from Venice “Umana Reyer”, suffering a defeat with 68:93. Andrejs Gražulis scored ten points (2p. 5/6, 3p. 0/3) and grabbed four rebounds in 26 minutes spent on the court. Jānis Strēlnieks was not included in the application of “Scafati”.

The center player Ilya Gromovs was registered for the Greek championship game, but he spent the whole game on the bench, watching how his “Lavrio” defeated “Promitheas” represented by former player Chris Coffey (scored eight points) 89:84.

