Stellantis closes the historic Fiat factory in Poland: 486 fired

#Stellantis #closes #historic #Fiat #factory #Poland #fired

Finance

The Fca Poland site opened in the Seventies to produce the 126 specialized in 1.3 Multijet engines

1′ reading

Fiat closes its historic FCA 1.3 Multijet engine factory in Bielsko Biala, Poland, firing almost 500 workers. This was revealed by Wanda Struzyk, the president of the company trade union organization Solidarnosc, in the local newspaper Dziennik Zachodni. “It is the news that we have feared for some time and yesterday, at our request, it was confirmed to us,” said Struzyk, specifying that FCA will be closed by the end of 2024 and that some of the 486 people fired will perhaps be able to find work in other factories Stellantis in Poland, in Tychy or Skoczow.

«Now we will also negotiate on severance pay. The first meeting will take place on January 9th”, added the trade unionist. The liquidation of the historic company that began producing the Fiat 126 in the 1970s, according to many local observers, constitutes the end of an era marked by Poland’s “automotive” renaissance and its growth in the scope of the European and global free market.

In Tychy, the former Fiat and now Stellantis maxi plant produces two b-suvs: Jeep Avenger and Fiat 600, the Jeep Avenger, with electric, internal combustion and hybrid engines. They are based on the CMP2 platform of Psa origin. Alfa Romeo Milano is, however, the third model on the same architecture and is currently starting production. the biscione b-suv will debut in spring.

View on ilsole24ore.com