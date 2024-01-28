Stellantis, the alarm is growing over Mirafiori

#Stellantis #alarm #growing #Mirafiori

The Italian Stellantis factories that produce cars and commercial vehicles are not all traveling at the same speed and the goal of crossing the milestone of one million units produced is still very far away, especially if we consider cars alone. In 2023, in fact, the production of machines was 521,104 units. However, this objective can be achieved in a few years if the calculation is done with the addition of the 230,280 vans which bring the overall figure, as highlighted by the recent Fim-Cisl report, to 751,384 vehicles. Of these, 63% were exported abroad, contributing to the Italian trade balance.

But now we are in 2024 and the historic Mirafiori factory is causing the most concern, despite the various parallel “green” activities. After the decline in sales of the electric Fiat 500 (just over 77 thousand units compared to the estimated 90 thousand) and while awaiting the first feedback from the arrival of the battery-powered Cinquino in the United States, fears about the stability of the plant are linked to Maserati.

The Levante SUV, in fact, should cease production in a few months, preceded by the stop in March of the Trofeo version with a Ferrari engine. It’s true that there are the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio, but they are not volume models.

Hence the urgency for the Parisian headquarters of Stellantis to direct at least one new model to Mirafiori capable of marking a real turning point in production.

The Maserati chapter, now, with the Ghibli and Quattroporte out of the scene, with the Levante also coming to a halt, the House of the Trident is holding its own in numbers thanks to the Grecale compact SUV, a real boon, among other things, for the Cassino plant. However, the Modena site is doing well with the Mc20 supercar in various versions, while rumors say the mission of the “Innovation lab” is practically over, a structure commissioned by the former CEO of FCA, Sergio Marchionne, in view of the launches of the Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio, which since 2019, the year before the pandemic, has carried the Trident brand and includes the most innovative driving simulator in the world. Well, around a hundred engineers will be transferred to the Modena headquarters in via Ciro Menotti. It remains to be seen what happens to the other colleagues.

The closure or strong downsizing would be part of the general cuts underway decided by CEO Carlos Tavares. Just in recent days, meanwhile, the presence of the president of Stellantis, John Elkann, was noted in Modena.

In short, the plans illustrated by CEO Tavares – including new platforms and models, for now only assigned, to Mirafiori (new Quattroporte from 2025), Melfi (5 new electric models, the first since the end of this year, but with Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade now at the end of its run), Cassino (new Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio not before 2025) – try to reassure about the future, but it’s not the same if you look at the present. It is also necessary to take into account the evolving general scenarios and the intentions to change the cards on the table (no stop to internal combustion engines in favor of “all electric”), as promised by the EPP group leader, Manfred Weber, in the event of a new majority at the EU Parliament after the June elections. The face-to-face meeting on TV requested by Adolfo Urso, Minister of Business and Made in Italy, with the CEO Tavares, goes in the direction of real clarity.